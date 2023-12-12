CHATHAM — Disgruntled neighbors are rallying to block the opening of an adult entertainment shop they say will “lower the standards” in Chatham.

Ald. William Hall (6th) joined a dozen neighbors in his ward last week to oppose the opening of Romance Room, 305 E. 75th St. Longtime residents waved signs boasting “No Sex Shops In The 6th Ward” and “No XXX Adult Sex Toys.”

Romance Room has been in business for nearly a decade, selling adult toys, intimate games, fragrances and lingerie. The store has two locations in West Pullman at 11136 S. Halsted St. and suburban Hazel Crest.

The shop owner met with neighbors last month at Chatham’s St. James Community Church, where Hall has served as pastor for nearly a decade, to discuss the possibility of opening, the alderman said.

Hall first received notice of the adult shop opening about two to three months ago, he said. The shop’s license application has been filed and is awaiting review by the city’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, according to the department.

Neighbors were clear in their meeting with Romance Room’s owner that they didn’t want the shop in the area but would help “find other locations in the city,” Hall said. Despite their disapproval, the owner has “illegally” affixed an illuminated Romance Room sign on the 75th Street storefront without a permit, Hall said.

The community wants “businesses that reflect the future, and we can be proud of,” Hall said. “Tacky businesses aren’t welcome,” Hall said.

“We’re not saying that we don’t want to see good businesses,” Hall said. “We want to see greater businesses. We want to see businesses that reflect what our kids will be able to enjoy.”

Neighbors and local officials protest the opening of Romance Room, an adult entertainment store, in Chatham. Credit: Atavia Reed/Block Club Chicago

Neighbors at last week’s protest, most of them lifelong Chatham residents, continued to push back against the signs on display at the shop and the lack of communication from ownership.

They also took issue with Romance Room’s age protocols. The business owner previously said the store would be open to people age 18 and older or anyone accompanied by an adult.

The owner refused to comment on the record for this story. But in a video posted on Facebook, a woman who identified herself as the owner of Romance Room said she’s “not understanding what we’re doing wrong.”

The store is in an “adult district” near smoke shops, a liquor store and “so many lounges up and down 75th Street,” she said.

“What’s wrong with the people in this community, if they’re having a long day, having a shop in their neighborhood where they can pick up intimate apparel to share with their loved ones? What’s wrong with that?” the woman said in the video.

She also questioned Hall’s ability to keep his aldermanic duties separate from his work as a pastor.

“We have somebody in this ward that promotes they want more businesses to come in, but they turn them down because of what they believe in,” the owner said in the video. “The church is right up the street, and it’s all about his congregation.

“Some people might not agree, but that’s what this is about. This alderman is leading based on his future, not the community’s future,” she said.

Erin Miller, a Chatham resident whose family has lived in the neighborhood since 1951, said she didn’t initially oppose the idea of the shop but wanted to learn more about the business, she said.

But before the owner had even met with neighbors last month, a neon “Adult Toys” sign went up on the building, Miller said. While the owner took down that sign after hearing from neighbors and Hall, the experience left a bad taste in the community’s mouth, Miller said.

“A lot of neighbors did not feel heard or seen when she said she was going to have a meeting and instead put up a sign,” Miller said. “If she had come to the community first, we could have figured out a place for her to go. Instead, there was a digging in of the heels.”

An adult shop on the block would interfere with the change the community hopes to implement on 75th Street, said Rodney Johnson, a resident for over 60 years. Romance Room is next door to Frances Lounge, 307 E. 75th St., and across the street from A&S Beverages, 308 E. 75th St.

For months, neighbors feuded with tavern owners whose rowdy crowds were known for playing loud music, urinating on yards and having public sex. The street doesn’t “need another business that’s going to add to that type of irresponsible environment that we’ve been fighting,” Johnson said.

“We strive to have esteemed businesses in our community. Sex shops just don’t fit that vision,” Johnson said. “We want businesses that have a character that’s going to enhance our neighborhood, and this will take us a step back.”

Neighbors and local officials protest the opening of Romance Room, an adult entertainment store, in Chatham. Credit: Atavia Reed/Block Club Chicago

Lopan, a 6th ward resident who asked to only use his first name, doesn’t understand why Hall can’t work with the Romance Room owner to open a new business in the community, he said.

“What’s the problem with a young lady trying to establish a business where you could meet her halfway?” Lopan said.

Hall said he’ll work with the owner if they’re willing to abide by all neighbors’ demands. But putting the Romance Room sign up without approval was “starting the business the wrong way in the community,” he said.

“Nobody’s anti-sex shop. Nobody’s anti what she’s doing. These neighbors just don’t want it. That’s their right,” Hall said. “To have community standards is not a problem. These people have a right. They invested in this community. If they have things they want to see in the community, give them what they want.”

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast:

