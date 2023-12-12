Chicago — It might be mid-December — but this week’s weather won’t feel like it.

Temperatures are expected to reach up to 48 degrees by Friday, which is 10 degrees above the normal temperature for Chicago in December, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s a nice little pattern that we have where high pressure is going to make for warmer temperatures that are going to be a little bit above our seasonal normal for this week,” King said.

The week is off to a cold start, but will gradually warm up, said David King, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to have highs in the mid-30s, and overnight the temperatures could go as low as 18 degrees.

High pressure will continue to support mostly sunny skies through the week, with temps gradually climbing into the 40s to end the week. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/4tLrv8WthG — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 11, 2023

Thursday will see temperatures climb into the 40s.

The city will also see plenty of sunshine this week.

“That higher pressure is going to keep things dry, the skies clear, which is going to help the sun to be out,” King said.

The clear skies may not last all weekend. King said the National Weather Service is keeping an eye on a weather pattern that could bring light rain Saturday and Sunday.

