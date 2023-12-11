UPTOWN — The historical Wilson Abbey building in Uptown is counting down the days to Christmas with the return of its Wilson Abbey Advent Windows display.

The display turns Wilson Abbey, 939 W. Wilson Ave., into a three-story Advent calendar, the largest such calendar in the city. Advent calendars are a Christian tradition of counting down the days until Christmas.

Wilson Abbey turns the windows in its facade into individual works of art, with a new artwork revealed each day through Christmas Eve.

Each piece of art was created by a different artist, who followed this year’s theme of “the Soul Felt its Worth.” The works of art are meant to acknowledge and show respect for many kinds of people. Displays will be dedicated to immigrants, people experiencing homelessness, refugees, older people, people who are incarcerated and more.

Now in its eighth year, the Advent calendar is a production of Jesus People USA, a progressive Christian church and commune headquartered at the Wilson Abbey.

The Wilson Abbey building was built in 1917 as an auto dealership by famed architects Rapp and Rapp, who also designed the Riviera Theatre and the long-closed Uptown Theatre. Jesus People USA bought the building in 1990.

Check out the Wilson Abbey Windows Facebook page to follow along as the Advent calendar art displays are unveiled.

