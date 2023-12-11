WRIGLEYVILLE — Nothing says “Christmas cheer” like dusting off the Santa suit, taking shots of breakfast cereal and housing $3 spiked seltzers at 12 bars on a sunny Saturday in Wrigleyville.

Thousands of revelers descended on Clark Street Saturday, imbibing and prancing through the 27th annual Twelve Bars of Xmas crawl, known as TBOX.

Billed as the “world’s largest bar crawl in Chicago,” the event prompted Wrigleyville taverns to festoon their walls not in Cubby blue but in reindeer red, turning summer sports bars into Santa workshops and winter wonderlands.

Crawlers got a perfect day, with sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s. They made the most of it, coming out in droves with ample Christmas spirit.

The sun and crowds were out at the 27th annual TBOX bar crawl along Clark Street in Wrigleyville, Dec. 9, 2023. Credit: Noah Asimow/Block Club Chicago

“It’s the perfect temperature to wear whatever you want and not have to worry about it,” said one reveler dressed in an unbuttoned reindeer onesie. His partner, in a “Prosec-Ho-Ho-Ho” sweater, nodded in agreement.

Other notable outfits included a group of five people in red silk pajamas, two Revolutionary War minutemen, enough elves to fully unionize the North Pole and multiple people dressed as Jesus.

Two TBOX revelers dressed as Revolutionary War minutemen at a Wrigleyville bar on Dec. 9, 2023. Credit: Noah Asimow/Block Club Chicago

Santa suits and Christmas sweaters were a common sight along Clark Street in Wrigleyville during the TBOX 2023 bar crawl on Dec. 9, 2023. Credit: Noah Asimow/Block Club Chicago

TBOX started in 1996 with a small group at Goose Island Brewpub on Clybourn and has grown to 25 bars, overtaking Clark Street between Addison Street and Newport Avenue, with metal fencing blocking off sidewalks to allow partiers free reign.

Familiar bars such as Rizzo’s, Roadhouse 66 and Stretch rebranded themselves as Candy Cane Lane, Jingle Junkie and Elf’d Up, hanging ornaments, jingle bells and blow-up sleighs to go with the baseball banners and college football.

Others, like the Cubby Bear, kept their names. The biggest differences were the $3 mimosas.

Cynthia Hernandez came from the suburbs with friends for her second TBOX. Hernandez, who was formerly in the armed services, said she appreciated the chance to participate. She was content wearing a Christmas sweater and headband made of Christmas lights.

“I couldn’t go when I was active duty, so I’m excited to be able to be here now,” Hernandez said.

Cynthia Hernandez (far left) with friends at the 27th annual TBOX bar crawl in Wrigleyville, Dec. 9, 2023. Credit: Noah Asimow/Block Club Chicago

Known historically for filling the police blotter with drunken belligerence, TBOX went smoothly Saturday with no arrests made in connection with the bar crawl, a police spokesman said.

That didn’t dampen the fun, with the crawl kicking off at 10 a.m. and going until 8 p.m.

Those who stayed until the end received an “I WENT ALL THE WAY AT TBOX” sticker to go along with their “TBOX: DO IT FOR THE HO’S” sticker, “I AM SINGLE” sticker and their “MAKE OUT” sticker. TBOX is not known for its subtlety.

This year’s event raised money for Nourishing Hope, a nonprofit food pantry that also provides mental wellness and social services in the city. Nourishing Hope hosted the festivities Saturday at Murphy’s Bleachers.

