SOUTH LOOP — A host of labor leaders joined striking Columbia College adjunct faculty members for a rally and press conference Friday on the school’s campus to demand action from administrators.

Representatives from the AFL-CIO, SAG-AFTRA and SEIU expressed their overwhelming support for Columbia College’s adjunct union, flanked by 100 or so of their comrades.

“SAG-AFTRA just finished a historic strike of our own, and I hope these students are truly paying attention,” said Charles Andrew Gardner, president of SAG-AFTRA Chicago. “They’re learning about not just what’s happening in the classroom, but also what the adjunct faculty at Columbia College Chicago are getting up every single day and doing. You’re fighting the righteous fight. You’re fighting so that when we stand up and make our voices heard, change will be made.”

Members of the Columbia College Faculty Union have passed the 40th day of what could be the longest adjunct faculty strike in Columbia’s history. Part-time instructors walked off the job Oct. 30 after they were unable to reach an agreement with the school on issues like class size and curriculum cuts. Columbia College’s plan to remove 300 adjunct-taught courses would put many of the part-time instructors out of work.

Tensions between staff and management rose again last week when adjunct faculty said they were “locked out” of teaching assignments while non-striking bargaining unit employees were allowed to work. The union filed eight complaints with the National Labor Relations Board in response.

Union President Diana Vallera said despite the college’s attempts to meet with Columbia College President and CEO Dr. Kwang-Wu Kim and other senior staff, no date has been set for future meetings.

Charles Andrew Gardner, president of SAG-AFTRA Chicago, talks to media at a rally to support Columbia College’s adjunct union Friday, Dec. 8. Credit: Jamie Nesbitt Golden / Block Club Chicago

“They said we needed a federal mediator. We got a federal mediator. The last thing the mediator said was ‘What am I even doing here?’ It was clear that they were using this as a stalling tactic. They’re punishing us for going on strike,” said Vallera.

The college said it is doing no such thing.

“Unfortunately, mediation between the college and the union bargaining teams to date appears to be yielding the same result as negotiations: continued deadlock on key issues. The fact that CFAC remains on strike means we have an urgent need to make instructional and operational plans for spring. As the semester concludes on December 16, this has changed our priorities at the bargaining table to focus primarily on return to work for the spring semester,” said a Columbia College spokesperson.

The college attributed the shift in priorities to the “financial repercussions” the adjunct strike has caused, withdrawing a previous “comprehensive offer” addressing pay raises, title changes and medical benefits. The school said they presented the offer to the union Dec. 7 but have yet to hear back.

Vallera and others said Friday’s rally was their response to the offer.

“They submitted a regressive proposal. They’re trying to teach us and the students a lesson, but the only lesson they’re learning is that this is a union town and we’re not gonna allow it,” Vallera said.

The fall semester has been a wash for Columbia juniors Ethan Kerr and Guo-Jian Swartz. Both chose Columbia College because of its reputation, and both now worry about their academic futures as the strike continues with no resolution on the horizon, they said.

“I’d say a solid 95 percent of all my teachers have been adjuncts most years, so when the strike began, I had zero classes. I had nothing to do. I had such momentum going into this semester … wonderful teachers who I really felt as if I was learning useful and applicable lessons from and then they one day were just all wiped out,” said Kerr, an acting major.

Swartz, a film and TV major, said being taught by industry professionals has been key to his success. The smaller class sizes allow him to get extra help when necessary.

“With the part-time faculty, it’s all about submitting projects, and those projects are what you get critiqued on. What you get critiqued on is what you learn from, so they don’t sugarcoat it, which is good because I want to know if I did something wrong,” said Swartz. “I need to learn. The part-time faculty tell it how it is.”

Transferring to another school isn’t an option as the credits he’s earned may not be accepted, he said.

“This school is starting to lose its credibility, which is very, very concerning. When I go for that job application, they’re gonna see Columbia College Chicago, and they’re gonna see the strike that happened here. Why would they hire me if they know that I might not have the skills? The school has presented itself in a way that shows it doesn’t care for the students,” said Swartz.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: