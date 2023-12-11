HUMBOLDT PARK — One person was killed and four people were wounded in three shootings an hour apart Saturday in Humboldt Park.

At 1:17 a.m., a 31-year-old man was outside in the 1600 block of North Hamlin Avenue when two men, 37 and 41, drove up in a car and fired shots at him, police said. The 31-year-old — who has a concealed carry license — shot back at the men, fatally hitting the 41-year-old man in his chest.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the older man as Edwin Lopez of Hermosa and gave his age as 44.

The 31-year-old man was shot in his torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said. The 37-year-old was hit in his shoulder, and he was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

A gun was found at the scene, police said.

One minute later, in a separate incident, a 23-year-old man was in a car in the 1700 block of North Harding Avenue when someone shot him, police said. The man was hit in his back, and he was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

No one was in custody.

About an hour later, at 2:20 a.m., a 32-year-old man was driving in the 5100 block of West North Avenue when someone in a black SUV shot him, police said.

The 32-year-old was hit in his neck, and he was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Investigations into the shootings are ongoing, police said.

