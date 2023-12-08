BUCKTOWN — Bucktown residents vented frustrations about a recent rise in burglaries, thefts and armed robberies in the neighborhood at a public forum Thursday evening, peppering state lawmakers with safety concerns and calling on them for legislative action.

“Neighbors are feeling terrorized. They’re fearful. They’re scared,” said Steve Jensen, president of the Bucktown Community Organization, which hosted the forum. “I personally would like to see stricter consequences for crimes so that when the idea pops in peoples’ minds, they think twice.”

Robberies in the Shakespeare (14th) Police District, which includes Bucktown and parts of Wicker Park and Logan Square, are up 59 percent as of Nov. 26 of this year compared to 2022, according to city data. The district has seen a 129 percent jump in robberies in 2023 versus this period in 2019.

“It’s getting to the point where we’re ready to move,” said longtime resident Steve Roberts.

The issue extends citywide, with robberies up 55 percent over the past six months — the largest half-year increase in more than 20 years, according to a recent report from the Chicago Sun-Times.

The Bucktown area specifically has grappled with the rise in robberies for much of this fall. At a community meeting in September, neighbors focused on the Chicago Police Department’s loosened pursuit policy after a video went viral of a man getting robbed on the street.

Thursday’s meeting, which took place at Burr Elementary School and included about 40 Bucktown neighbors, was this time directed at the neighborhood’s state legislative delegation.

State Reps. Will Guzzardi (39th District) and Jawaharial Williams (10th District), as well as state Sen. Natalie Toro (20th District) participated in the forum. State Sen. Lakesia Collins (5th District) was invited but did not attend.

Jensen said he wanted to give residents the opportunity to voice their concerns directly to lawmakers. In his view, a “watering down” of laws, including raising the felony theft threshold from $250 to $1,000, has allowed burglaries to proliferate.

“It’s not a police or mayor problem,” Jensen said. “The consequences for committing the crime have to be strong enough.”

Other neighbors echoed his point throughout the evening, arguing that loose sentencing and the rapid release of criminals or individuals charged with crimes was a major factor in the recent burglary spree.

“I’ve lived in the community for over 30 years, and we haven’t seen this much trouble … in the last 25 years,” said resident Mitch Hutton. “There’s guys out there with AK-47s and AR-15s robbing people on the street, women on the street.

“And nobody catches them, because we don’t have enough police. And if they do catch them, the laws you guys made are causing them to get out. You need to change the laws,” Hutton said, drawing applause.

Bucktown neighbors called on state lawmakers to take action in light of a surge of armed robberies during a community forum on Dec. 7, 2023. Credit: Noah Asimow/Block Club Chicago

Guzzardi and Toro both pointed to action at the state level to curb gun sales in the state, including a recent ban on assault weapons, as well as a significant decrease in crime on highways, which are patrolled by state police. Citywide, carjackings have decreased 29 percent over the past year, according to police data.

When pressed by neighbors about whether state leaders would commit to sponsoring a bill that would bring the felony theft minimum back down to $250, Williams vowed to meet in the middle.

“Let’s go to $500,” Williams said. “Absolutely, I’ll do that.”

Toro said she would bring up the issue with the state’s crime reduction task force, but would not commit to raising penalties.

“I think that increasing penalties doesn’t always prove to reduce crime,” Toro said.

The state senator shifted her concerns to an inadequate police presence on streets and called for more investigative resources for the department.

“I promise you we are not closing our eyes to what is happening,” Toro said. “I think the issue is people aren’t getting caught or prosecuted because there’s a lack of evidence, and I think that what needs to happen is there needs to be more detectives. Our clearance rate is embarrassingly low, and we don’t have evidence to convict people.”

State Rep. Jawaharial Williams talked to Bucktown neighbors about sponsoring legislation to reduce the felony theft minimum from $1,000 to $500 at a neighborhood forum on Dec. 7, 2023. Credit: Noah Asimow/Block Club Chicago

Some residents, like Tom Coonan, proposed more creative solutions to the crime problem — like patrolling Bucktown with drones.

“Let me step it up one more: tasers on these drones, so nobody gets shot,” Coonan said. “I’m just trying to think of something different here.”

Williams appeared stunned.

“Drones that shoot tasers out of the sky?” he said. “I don’t know about that one.”

While the proposal received a few chuckles from neighbors, everyone agreed that reducing crime would take some outside-the-box thinking.

“I appreciate the spirit of trying to come up with ideas,” Guzzardi said. “We’ve been down so many of these roads before, so just trying to trot out familiar solutions isn’t going to solve the problem.”

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: