Evelyn Stell, Javier, Lidia and Naomi Galindo pose for a photo in Apollo’s 2000, 2875 W. Cermak Rd., in Little Village on Dec. 5, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

An old film movie strip in the projector room at Apollo’s 2000, 2875 W. Cermak Rd., in Little Village during Open House Chicago on Oct. 15, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Apollo’s 2000, 2875 W. Cermak Rd., in Little Village on Dec. 5, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The Swift Mansion stands with extensive fire damage on Dec. 4, 2023, after a blaze tore through the over 130-year-old Bronzeville building Sunday. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The Swift Mansion stands with extensive fire damage on Dec. 4, 2023, after a blaze tore through the over 130-year-old Bronzeville building Sunday. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Large tents and construction material remains on Dec. 6, 2023, at the site where the city planned to build a migrant tent encampment at 38th and California in Brighton Park. The state stopped the plans on Tuesday. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Joaquín García Jimenez stands next to his new food truck outside Volta Elementary on Dec. 5, 2023. Credit: Alex V. Hernandez/Block Club Chicago

A cropped fox fur jacket at Heat by Niko in the West Loop Credit: Melody Mercado, Block Club Chicago

Inside Heat by Niko now open in the West Loop. Credit: Melody Mercado, Block Club Chicago

Neighbors gathered at the Muslim Community Center to pay respects to slain limo driver Mohammed Al Hijoj. Credit: Trey Arline/ Block Club Chicago

Logan Square artist Derek Erdman poses for a photo at his home and studio on Dec. 6, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Artwork on display at Logan Square artist Derek Erdman’s home and studio on Dec. 6, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Dan Ahearn, lead ice technician for the Chicago Blackhawks, drives a Zamboni at United Center on Nov. 27, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Aubry Parks-Fried, Alyssa Barton and Penny Gibbons sort through donations at The Parlor, a sustainability-focused resource redistribution project assisting new arrivals, neighbors in need and the unhoused in Logan Square in Nov. 29, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Sorted reusable bags at The Parlor, a sustainability-focused resource redistribution project assisting new arrivals, neighbors in need and the unhoused in Logan Square in Nov. 29, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Cody Norman with his modified KUKA industrial robot in his co-directing Happy Returns studio in the Austin neighborhood. Credit: Yue Li

Dean Cheryl Freeman Smith and Vice President Brandon Nichols pose for a portrait amid the Rivian cars that are used for the Rivian Technical Trades Program at the Transportation, Distribution and Logistics Center at Olive-Harvey College in Pullman on Dec. 6, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Rivian cars are used for the Rivian Technical Trades Program at the Transportation, Distribution and Logistics Center at Olive-Harvey College in Pullman on Dec. 6, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Patrick Gibbons speaks as roughly a dozen gathered on Dec. 7, 2023 to protest the plans to move around 300 migrants to the closed St. Bartholomew school building in Portage Park. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Murals by artists from the Englewood Arts Collective along 71st Street were unveiled in Greater Grand Crossing on Nov. 30, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

A beautiful and vibrant sunset graces the skies over Bucktown on Dec. 6, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

