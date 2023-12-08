DOWNTOWN — The Shedd Aquarium’s five otters will soon have a new friend as a northern otter pup joined the aquarium last week.

The new pup, still unnamed, was found off the coast of Seldovia, Alaska, in late October. A male sea otter was approaching the pup aggressively when he was found stranded and vocalizing in distress, with no mother in sight, according to a Shedd Aquarium news release. He was dehydrated, malnourished and wounded when he was admitted to the Alaska SeaLife Center on Halloween.

Because sea otter pups rely on their mothers during their first year of life for food, care and learning, the federal government typically designates orphaned pups as non-releasable. An 8-week-old pup like the one now at the Shedd requires care that is intensive and round-the-clock.

A new northern otter pup is at Shedd Aquarium. He was rescued off a coast in Alaska in October. Credit: Provided/Shedd Aquarium, Brenna Hernandez

The pup joined the Shedd Aquarium’s otter population Nov. 29. He has been eating formula out of a bottle and small pieces of clam every three hours.

The Shedd is one of 11 institutions across North America that can provide homes for non-releasable sea otters.

“At Shedd, we are dedicated to the care of animals here, there and everywhere; we stand ready to assist in times of need,” Peggy Sloan, the aquarium’s chief animal conservation officer, said in a statement. “With this newest addition to our rescued population of sea otters, we’re committed to his long-term care and continuing to create connections for Chicagoans to this important keystone species.”

All five of the Shedd’s other otters — Luna, Cooper, Watson, Suri and Willow — are rescues. The pup hasn’t met them quite yet, as he’ll be behind the scenes in the Regenstein Sea Otter Nursery for a few months. But he will be introduced soon, according to the Shedd.

The northern sea otter is not endangered but is listed as “threatened” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s list. Predation, fishing interactions, disease and oil spills have contributed to this status.

“We are thankful to partners like Shedd Aquarium that can support this effort for otters that need a relocation and cannot survive in the wild, and we’re excited to continue to follow his journey at his new home,” Jane Belovarac, wildlife response curator at the Alaska SeaLife Center, said in a statement.

