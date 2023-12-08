SOUTH CHICAGO — A South Side pre-apprenticeship program that aims to prepare locals for city construction jobs launches next month, and neighbors can learn more about the program at an open house Monday.

The 10-week Bridge to Construction training program starts Jan. 17. Applicants must be Illinois residents, be 18 or older and have their high school diploma or GED.

Program participants can earn industry-recognized credentials for CPR and first aid, a 10-hour federal safety training and a National Center for Construction Education and Research course. They’ll earn a weekly stipend based on attendance, timeliness and participation that works out to about $15 per hour.

The state-funded program is operated by local nonprofit Metropolitan Family Services. Training sessions are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the nonprofit’s workforce development site, 6422 S. Kedzie Ave. in Chicago Lawn.

Metropolitan Family Services will host an open house 10 a.m.-noon Monday at 3062 E. 91st St. in South Chicago. Program leaders will share more information and answer potential applicants’ questions at the open house.

Interested neighbors can apply for the program at Monday’s open house or call 773-884-2400 to submit an application and schedule an interview.

Though Bridge to Construction is open to all Illinoisans, organizers are pushing for a big turnout from residents of ZIP codes 60617, 60649 and nearby communities, said Angela Dixon, workforce program manager for Metropolitan Family Services.

With South Chicago’s Galleria 89 development in the works, “we’re trying to get individuals in this area to hopefully apply” for the upcoming construction jobs and others in the community — and the training can start them on that path, Dixon said.

“Because we know there’s some development in this area, we would like to see more people come from the Southeast Side of town,” she said. “We’re really looking to let individuals in this area know that we have this training program, and that it could conceivably be an entry into the construction trade.”

Bridge to Construction program participants tour a facility. Credit: Provided

Bridge to Construction launched in March 2022 and assists about 50 people annually across three application periods, program supervisor Merrick Neish said. About 10 percent of past participants have joined a union so far, while the others have applied to unions and are awaiting next steps, he said.

“There’s usually a long wait period for the [union] placement exams that they need to take, then obviously there’s another long wait to get selected once they do go through the application process,” Neish said.

The delays are a major challenge for Bridge to Construction graduates, so organizers also make them aware of a related “transitional job program,” Dixon said.

Metropolitan Family Services works to connect graduates with local contractors for up to 20 hours a week of paid, on-the-job training through the transitional program.

“We inform [participants] … that if you don’t get into a union directly by applying and passing the exam, sometimes there are contractors working on a project that can accept you to work with them, and they can [later] sponsor you to be in the union,” Dixon said.

Metropolitan Family Services also runs a Workforce Investment Opportunity Act program, which pays for trainings in other high-demand industries, Dixon said. Commercial driver’s license training at nearby Olive-Harvey College is one of the many available options through the program.

Training for construction careers and other trades is crucial in “underrepresented” communities like the Southeast Side, Dixon said.

In addition to continued workforce development efforts, improved public transportation will be key to helping more Southeast and Far South Side neighbors enter construction careers, Dixon said.

“Even if we assist individuals in getting training, they’ve got to get to the training sites, and they may not have a car that can [safely travel] more than the neighborhood,” she said. “If they’ve got to be on public transportation, it must be consistent and stable to get people in and out of this area — not just for training, but for their jobs, too.”

Assistance like CTA passes, gas cards, connections to local driving schools — as a driver’s license is commonly required for trade union applications — and child care are available for Bridge to Construction participants in need, Neish said.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: