LOGAN SQUARE — A Palestinian flag hanging in the breeze from a third-floor building along a popular business corridor in Logan Square could cost a woman her apartment.

Manal Farhan, a Palestinian-American who lives above Saba Italian Kitchen + Bar, hung the flag outside of her apartment window in October to stand up for Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas war, engage the community and process the tragedies of her motherland, she said.

“It’s a way to channel our energy, anger and our grief in a way that’s positive,” said Farhan, who has lived in Logan Square since 2014. “I hung it out my window because I was like, ‘I’m here,’ and I know there are other Palestinians in this community and I want them to know that we’re here together.”

About a month ago, she received a call from her building’s property manager saying somebody complained about the flag and asked her to take it down, Farhan said.

She was also informed that hanging a flag outside her window is a lease violation under terms set forth by M. Fishman & Co., which owns the building. She relayed the importance of her flag but was told the company wants to remain neutral and that she still needed to remove it, she said.

Farhan didn’t take down the flag and on Nov. 22, she received a written notice about the violation, requesting she remove the flag or face eviction come Dec. 1, according to the notice shared with Block Club.

Farhan said she wasn’t initially aware that hanging a flag violated the lease, and she refused to take it down after being asked by building management and receiving the notice because its message is bigger than a lease violation.

“The flag is an invitation to my community, in my neighborhood, to continue to engage and to not let what’s happening in our world, in our name, with our money, just fall by the wayside [and] to keep uplifting the voices of Palestinians who literally cannot because their internet, their electricity is cut off,” Farhan said. “The flag, outside waving freely in the wind, is the symbolic message we’re aiming at.”

Logan Square resident Manal Farhan faces eviction after displaying a Palestinian flag out of her window on Milwaukee Avenue, as see on Dec. 6, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Fishman property leases state that tenants “shall not place nor permit any article or antenna outside of the windows, or on the exterior walls, or on the roof of the building, and shall not throw or drop any article out of any window,” according to a lease agreement shared with Block Club by the company.

Representatives with Fishman said in a statement that “any article” includes everything from a Cubs flag to Halloween decoration and that the clause “is in place solely to ensure the well-being and safety of the entire community.”

Company representatives said Farhan has violated these terms and they “have attempted, repeatedly … to engage in open communication with the tenant to address the lease violation.”

“Regrettably, these attempts have been unsuccessful, and the tenant has refused to take down the flag,” the statement reads. “After careful consideration and in accordance with the lease agreement, we have initiated the steps to terminate the lease due to the tenant’s refusal to correct these violations.”

Farhan now faces eviction, though she has not received any information or paperwork from the management company, she said.

Fishman representatives said they hope for “a swift resolution” with Farhan, but didn’t share further information about the eviction timeline or whether they would rescind it.

While Farhan understands the lease clause, she wants M. Fishman & Co. and other businesses to be “responsive to the moment” and take a stand on an issue that should surpass a technicality, she said.

“The moment isn’t even like, ‘Hey, make a public statement yourself,’ but it’s to rescind the eviction and just allow this flag to be here,” she said.

Farhan said she has received calls from the management company this week but has not answered because they are during her work hours. She is open to a conversation about the issue but is disappointed in her landlord’s response, she said.

She stands by her position and is willing to be evicted if another solution cannot be reached, she said.

Nearby businesses such as Boulevard Bikes, Chiya Chai, Pedestrian Coffee and Terracotto Plants have posted paper Palestinian flags in their windows in solidarity with Farhan, she said.

“I know there are people in this community who are outraged and feel helpless to do something and so I thought to reengage those conversations with friends and with businesses,” Farhan said.

The North Spaulding Renters Association, a union group organized against Fishman, also supports Farhan. Organizers launched a petition asking company officials to rescind the eviction order and allow her to display her flag. It’s received over 1,300 signatures.

The group is asking people who live in Fishman properties and other buildings to hang flags outside their windows in solidarity with Palestinians and Farhan, said organizer and Logan Square resident Kait Ripcho.

Ripcho said the lease clause Fishman is citing to evict Farhan is indicative of weak protections for tenants in Chicago and a violation of democratic values, she said.

“Because we have so little bargaining power as tenants, these restrictions effectively become law, and we believe that many of these de facto laws would just not remain if the landlord and tenant relationship were a different one,” she said. “Clauses like this are just used to stop tenants from organizing.”

Ripcho, a member of the union group, also lives in a Fishman building and added a Palestinian flag outside her window this week to support the cause, she said.

“I feel like it’s my responsibility. It’s such a small act of solidarity,” Ripcho said. “Palestinians have been sacrificed so much to liberate their land and their people for 75 years, and Manal is just another example of this type of sacrifice. I think we should all try to learn from her example and emulate the type of commitment that she’s showing.”

