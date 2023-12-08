UNITED CENTER — Dan Ahearn smiles half-toothless when he drives his 6,600-pound Zamboni across the ice at Chicago Blackhawks games.

A puck to the mouth — “a perfect fit,” he demonstrates with a puck during a recent Blackhawks practice — did in his front teeth long ago.

But Ahearn, now in his 43rd year cleaning the ice for the Hawks, is living the dream of so many who marvel at the ingenuity of Zambonis and wonder what it’s like to drive one.

“I love being around hockey,” Ahearn said. “It’s been my whole life.”

From rink rat to United Center legend, the Elmhurst native with a Ditka mustache has looped around the rink too many times to count.

He recently took a spin with actor Jim Belushi, who called shotgun at a Blackhawks game. Belushi, who grew up just a couple towns over from Ahearn, is one of many who have longed for a ride with the guy with one of the coolest jobs in town.

“Sometimes you slide on the turn and miss a spot,” Ahearn said of his craft. “But it’s my job to be good at paying attention. … There’s a real science behind making this thing work.”

Ahearn, 66, an ice technician for the Blackhawks since 1980 and a longtime hockey player, has broken his nose at least five times. He has “the cuts and all that crap” to prove his worth taking care of a notoriously cold city’s most famous slab of ice.

Over the years, Ahearn’s figured out his Zamboni’s ideal speed: 4.5 mph, which shaves off less than 1/64th of an inch of ice each ride, he said.

Ice shavings on the the ice near the Zamboni at United Center on Nov. 27, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Daniel Ahearn, lead ice technician for the Chicago Blackhawks, drives a Zamboni at United Center on Nov. 27, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Mikita And Esposito With the Assist

As a kid, Ahearn hung around the rink in Elmhurst so often, he’d sweep the floors just to be allowed 15 more minutes of ice time. “I got my start as a rink rat,” he said.

That’s where Ahearn locked eyes with his first Zamboni: a breakthrough piece of ice-cleaning innovation by American businessman Frank Zamboni in 1949.

Ahearn got his first spins by offering to take the hometown rink’s Zamboni out of the parking lot as the lights were turned on. Its main driver was a no-show on a Sunday Ahearn will never forget. He was 12 when he took over.

By the time high school shop class rolled around, Ahearn was taking apart two Zambonis to build a better one.

Ahearn taught himself maintenance work and refrigeration so he could run every bit of the former Jim Campbell Ice Skating Center in suburban Westmont. That’s where former Blackhawks players Tony Esposito and Stan Mikita skated during the off season — and invited Ahearn, a defender, to practice with them.

Soon enough, Ahearn was cleaning the top ice at Chicago Stadium.

“I became known as the guy who fixes everything,” Ahearn said.

Daniel Ahearn, lead ice technician for the Chicago Blackhawks, drives a Zamboni at United Center on Nov. 27, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Photos of ice workers who have passed away at United Center on Nov. 27, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

‘We’re Trying To Freeze A Rubber Puck’

Taped to the Zamboni equipment at the United Center are photos of Ahern’s ice maintenance team members who have died. There’s Danny Guber, a former auto mechanic, Rich Nelson, a former carpenter, and Al Gervais, a printing machine technician who had fallen asleep in his photo.

“Whenever Al sat down at the stadium, he’d fall asleep because he just got off working 12 hours at his regular job,” Ahearn said. “We all just love hockey.”

The ice rink under the United Center never moves. For concerts and Bulls games, it’s protected by an insulated sheet that keeps the ice between 20 and 23 degrees: ideal temperatures for playing hockey, “not brittle, but also not too soft,” team ice technician Nick Cotsilis said.

“We’re trying to freeze a rubber puck, but also don’t want it to bounce,” Cotsilis said.

A 1997 Halloween concert by radio personality Mancow Muller took the greatest toll on the sturdy rink, Ahearn said.

“Fake blood got stained all over the ice,” Ahearn said. “We had to shave off the layers.”

Nick Cotsilis, senior ice technician for the Chicago Blackhawks, shows off the Zamboni at United Center on Nov. 27, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The two Zamboni drivers have about seven minutes to condition the ice in the breaks between periods of Blackhawks games. The machine has a long back blade “about as sharp as anything you’d shave with,” Cotsilis said.

An auger spinning like a corkscrew gathers the shavings and other debris, shooting it up to the dump tank, Cotsilis said. Loaded with almost 300 gallons of water, the machine sprays the ice through a series of pipes and nozzles, and the water quickly freezes in a smooth top layer, filling in skate marks. Another tank in the front of the Zamboni can fit 100 cubic feet of snow, Ahearn said.

The ice technicians work with arena engineers to create ideal temperatures for hockey: about 40 degrees “for some humidity to hold the ice together, with a bit of slickness on the top,” Cotsilis said.

The Blackhawks’ rink is rarely repainted, Cotsilis said. Despite its committed cleaning crew, the ice is meant to look rough and worn.

“We want the rink to become layered and stronger as we fill in and condition it. It’s not supposed to look good,” Cotsilis said. “It’s not a show car. It’s a hockey rink.”

Daniel Ahearn, lead ice technician for the Chicago Blackhawks, drives a Zamboni at United Center on Nov. 27, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Ahearn, who has seen it all, said he’s called in to consult on ice rinks across Illinois, all the way up to small hockey towns north of Madison, Wisconsin. He’s a regular problem-solver at rinks in Carol Stream, Drowners Grove, Gurnee, Willowbrook, Franklin Park and Cicero, teaching the kids “who will listen” how to run a Zamboni or lace up their first skates.

Ahearn’s house in the woods near Watsea, Illinois, is far enough south so “the rink people don’t bother me too much,” he said.

He keeps a spare Zamboni machine in his garage.

“The Iroquois River runs through my backyard,” Ahearn said. “Maybe I’ll settle down and build my own rink.”

