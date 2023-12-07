AVONDALE —Residents of the 30th Ward can make their voices heard on how Ald. Ruth Cruz should spend $500,000 in aldermanic discretionary funds — the first time participatory budgeting has been used in the ward.

Residents 14 and older can vote on which of 11 proposed infrastructure and safety projects should be funded in the ward, which covers parts of Avondale, Belmont Cragin, Irving Park and Portage Park.

Voting opened this week and runs through Wednesday. People can vote online or at the 30th Ward office, 5714-A W. Belmont Ave. The office is open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday.

Some of the project ideas submitted by residents:

Turf improvement for Gray Elementary School

Bike lanes

Left turn signals at West Belmont and North Austin in Belmont Cragin

Pedestrian islands and bump-outs throughout the ward

Two murals in Belmont Cragin and Portage Park, and improvements to the mural at Kilbourn Park

Planting up to 15 trees

Click here for the full list of projects. Get information in Spanish by selecting the language in the upper left menu on the site.

Three bike lane packages include adding lanes to four spots throughout the ward. Protected lanes would be added on Milwaukee Avenue from Belmont Avenue to Addison Street and on Addison Street between Milwaukee and Kilbourn avenues. A painted bike lane could be added on Laramie Avenue from Addison to Byron streets and near Steinmetz College Prep, 3030 N. Mobile Ave., and Riis Park.

All alderpeople are given $1.5 million in “aldermanic menu money.” The 30th Ward has put half of that up for the voting process, as residents already voted that the other half of the funds should be used for street and alley repaving, Cruz said in a recent newsletter to constituents.

Cruz, a freshman alderwoman, launched the participatory budgeting process for her ward after hosting three town halls where residents voted on 10 categories that could receive funding.

The most popular categories include police cameras, street lights, bike safety infrastructure, tree planting and pedestrian safety, Cruz said.

Typically, alderpeople decide how to spend their menu money, but participatory budgeting has gained popularity in the past few years, allowing neighbors to weigh in on how the funds should be spent.

Cruz joins 11 other alderpeople who use the participatory budgeting process.

“Participatory budgeting has never been done before in the 30th ward, so thank you all for helping make history in the 30th Ward and the city of Chicago,” Cruz said.

