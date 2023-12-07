CHICAGO — There have been weeks of classic Chicago cold — but warm temperatures are coming to the city.

Temperatures will reach the low to mid-50s starting Thursday, according to Accuweather. The warmth is expected to last through midday Saturday, and then a cold night will bring temperatures back down to the 30s Sunday.

“This is certainly not what is considered normal for this time of year. The average high temperature right now is around 39 [degrees],” said Bob Larson, a senior meteorologist for Accuweather. “In the 50s is well above normal, but not record territory — records are all in the 60s.”

A “pretty potent” storm in the Rockies is causing sudden warmth, and meteorologists expect south and southwest winds to blow into Chicago, Larson said. The gusty wind will also bring rain in Friday night and into the weekend. By Saturday night, the rain could change into snow flurries, Larson said.

On the toes of what experts predict will be a milder and drier winter, Larson said the back-and-forth temperature changes might repeat themselves more often. What’s happening now looks like it could be a precursor for how this year’s winter could look, he said.

“We might see more of these types of warmups that will come in from time to time,” he said. “Typically they will be followed by a cooldown again, but what we don’t see just yet is any kind of prolonged cold or any super long, harsh cold.”

Larson’s not making any promises: Just because a mild winter is the big picture, it doesn’t mean there won’t be some bitter Chicago days, he said.

“I’m sure there will come a day and there’ll come a night where it gets really nasty cold,” Larson said. This 50-degree period “is not going to be a prolonged taste to spring. But it’ll certainly be nice while it’s here.”

