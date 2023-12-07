LINCOLN SQUARE — A long-stalled Lincoln Square construction project to bring apartments and live-in studios to the neighborhood is back on track after winning support from neighbors and Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th).

Developer THNS LLC wants to build five-story apartment building with commercial and live-in studio space on the northern half of 5035 N. Lincoln Ave. and complete the unfinished buildings on the southern end of the site, according to plans shared with the 40th Ward.

Vasquez is backing a needed zoning change for the project to move forward.

“Feedback on this proposal was largely positive, with a majority of neighbors in support of the project and the need for density, affordability and development for the art [and] business district,” Vasquez wrote in a letter of support.

Neighbors were worried the 15 proposed parking spaces would lead to fewer free spaces on nearby residential streets. Vasquez’s office will follow up with neighbors about these concerns and explain the city’s residential permit parking process, the alderman said in the letter.

A rendering of the proposed development for 5035 N. Lincoln Ave. Credit: Provided.

Crews demolished the strip mall at 5035 N. Lincoln Ave. that used to house Boomer’s restaurant, a Pizza Hut and a chiropractor’s office, aiming to make way for two apartment buildings in 2019 The zoning change for that plan was originally approved by former Ald. Pat O’Connor (40th).

But construction stalled after the previous developer went bankrupt, Vasquez said. There are only a few unfinished buildings on the southern half of the property and some foundation poured on the north end.

The zoning request for the new building will go before the full City Council for approval.

Developer Vu Trieu previously told Block Club if the zoning change is approved over the winter then construction could begin in the spring and take about a year to complete.

Construction on the unfinished buildings on the southern end of the property will be retained and completed with the goal of wrapping that up in about eight months, Trieu previously said.

