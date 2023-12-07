CHICAGO — Physical gifts may be great, but there’s something even better: gifts you can eat and drink.

Block Club has rounded up a few great gifts for the culinarily inspired among your friends and family. And who knows, maybe they’ll invite you over to try a bit or sip.

Here’s what you can buy:

Emily Nejad’s creations explode with color and creativity. Credit: Bon Vivant Cakes

Bon Vivant Cakes, 4749 N. Spaulding Ave. Website.

Give a gift to the budding pastry chefs in your lives with a Bon Vivant Cakes workshop. They’ll learn how to make a multi-tiered cake with fun decoration; upcoming workshops include “rainbow goth” cakes and cakes that look like tiny cottages. And it’s not just cakes — cookie decoration classes are on the menu, as well.

All the materials are included, and participants leave with their very own delicious desserts. Each workshop includes a snack spread, a trifle dessert and a cocktail or mocktail.

Workshops start at $75 and can be booked on the Bon Vivant website. Dates vary.

Twidley Bits, various city locations. Website.

Though Twidley Bits is helmed by a vegan chef, you don’t have to be plant-based to enjoy the company’s tasty treats. Chef Lauren Ocello prepares small-batch jams, fruit butters, pickles and plant-based cheeses that are the perfect addition to your friend’s charcuterie board habit. Try one from each category — we recommend the Strawberry Prosecco Jam, Pear Butter, Garden Veggie Cream Cheese Spread and Chicago-Style Pickled Giardiniera.

Twidley Bits products can be bought at retailers throughout the city, on Here Here Market’s website or by emailing lauren@twidleybits.com. Prices start at $6. Instagram. 773-234-2141.

A selection of cookies from the 2022 Great Chicago Cookie Box. Credit: Instagram/Great Chicago Cookie Box

The Great Chicago Cookie Box, various locations. Website.

Satisfy your bestie’s sweet tooth with The Great Chicago Cookie Box, a selection of 34 cookies from eight bakeries around Chicagoland. It’s the perfect gift for anyone who wants to explore bakery culture in Chicago, or even for someone who moved away but misses Windy City’s classics like hojarascas from El Nopal or CPS Lunchroom cookies.

Order online for a Dec. 12 or 19 ship date. $64 plus shipping.

Here Here Market’s offerings include a baking box for kids. Credit: Provided/Here Here Market

Here Here Market, various locations. Website.

Any Chicago food fanatic would love a gift from Here Here Market, where everything is created by local independent chefs and culinary experts. More than 150 Chicago food creators are featured on the site, including products like crackers, spices, breads, hot chocolate and tinctures.

Opt for a local food bonanza for your giftee with a subscription box — you can choose from snacks, sweets, baking kits, Here Here’s greatest hits and good-for-you alternatives.

Order products and subscription boxes on Here Here Market’s website. Subscription prices start at $29.

Atomic Cake, various locations. More information.

Going to a holiday party? Bring the famed atomic cake, a beloved treat from the South Side. The dessert is essentially three cakes in one: a banana cake topped with sliced bananas and Bavarian cream which is topped with a chocolate cake topped with strawberry glaze and sliced strawberries — which is itself then topped with a yellow cake topped with fudge. The entire thing is frosted with whipped cream. The cake goes by different names: atomic cake, rainbow cake and banana split torte. You can find it at various local bakeries, including Weber’s Bakery in Garfield Ridge.

Atomic cakes can be found at South Side bakeries. Prices vary.

Lou Malnati’s is known for its deep dish pizza. Credit: Facebook

Lou Malnati’s, various locations. Website.

For the friend that moved away and craves Chicago deep-dish, we’ve got good news: You can ship a Lou Malnati’s pizza nationwide. You’ll choose between sending two, four, or six pizzas — and you can even send ones shaped like a heart. Other pizzas you can ship from Lou’s are the thin crust, crustless and gluten-free versions.

If your buddy is hungry for other Chicago specialties, you can also ship Portillo’s Italian beef, Garrett’s popcorn and Vienna Beef hot dog kits from the same website.

Order online. Prices for deep-dish pizza start at $77.

Ricobene’s, 252 W. 26th St. Website.

Chicago-style hot dogs are all well and good, but have you ever had a Chicago-style breaded steak sandwich? Treat a loved one to a city institution at Ricobene’s, a pizza parlor beloved in Chicago since 1946 — but not necessarily for pizza. The restaurant’s breaded steak sandwich is big, messy and a Chicago classic. Take a Turano roll, top it with breaded skirt steak, slather on the red gravy and top it with cheese and peppers.

Hours are 9 a.m.-12:30 a.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-2 a.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 a.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-midnight Sundays. Gift cards are available on the website. 312-225-5555.

A gift set from Tasting India. Credit: Provided/Tasting India

Tasting India, various locations. Website.

Tasting India’s owner, Jasmine Sheth, has a history of excellence in Indian food — her grandfather was a major spice merchant in Kolkata. Sheth brings that expertise to Chicago with regional Indian spice blends, chili crunch, coffee and tea. The Full Tasting India Experience is a great gift for someone who loves cooking and Indian food and might be looking to expand their repertoire. For about $120, it includes each product (that includes six jars of spices and more) plus a traditional brass coffee filter and dabara set.

Gift cards are available on Tasting India’s website.

Mayors Coffee blend from Bridgeport Coffee. Credit: Provided/Bridgeport Coffee

Bridgeport Coffee, 3101 S. Morgan St. Website.

Percolating on what to give your favorite coffee lover? Try a coffee subscription from Bridgeport Coffee. The roaster, retailer and importer brings in coffees from around the world. Subscriptions can be single origin, highlighting one producer every two weeks; a blend assortment that changes every week; or espresso, which is either its standard Hardscrabble Blend or a rotating selection.

Subscriptions include shipping and start at $19. 773-247-9950. Coffeeshop hours are 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays.

Red Clay dancers pose for a photo with harvested crops after shadowing Urban Growers Collective farmers to inform the movements featured in their new production “Rest.Rise.Move.Nourish.Heal.”

Urban Growers Collective, 1200 W. 35th St., No. 118. Website.

Nonprofit Urban Growers Collective focuses on supporting the creation of community-based food systems. It runs eight community gardens, mostly on the South Side, and offers a community-supported agriculture subscription — a perfect gift for someone who loves fresh produce and promoting local agriculture. The CSA season runs from April to November and includes vegetables, fruit, herbs, and microgreens.

Prices vary. 773-376-8882.

A caramel cake is set up on display at Brown Sugar Bakery. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Brown Sugar Bakery, 328 E. 75th St. Website.

Stephanie Hart, owner and baker at Brown Sugar Bakery, has been a James Beard semifinalist for the Outstanding Baker Award multiple times — and she has the decadent cake to prove it. Hart’s caramel cake has four layers of buttery yellow cake separated and frosted with smooth Southern-style caramel. And it’s big — the cake can serve up to 16 people. Share it with your friends at that holiday potluck.

Orders must be placed one week in advance. $80. 773-224-6262.

The original bundle from Chicago French Press. Credit: Provided/Chicago French Press

Chicago French Press, various locations. Website.

While you’re treating yourself to a coffee subscription, snag something for your tea-loving friend, as well. Chicago French Press doesn’t just stick to coffee for its subscription boxes — the Bloom subscription includes a large bag of tea and a smaller surprise bag every month. The large bag of tea is one of six selections — options include lavender and chai — or a rotating blend. Chicago French Press also sells hot chocolate — but, sorry, no subscription is available for that.

The Grind coffee subscription is $20 per month, and the Bloom subscription is $22 per month. They can be bought on Chicago French Press’s website.

Owner Randall Felts in his artisan cheese shop, Beautiful Rind. Credit: Courtesy of Randall Felts

Beautiful Rind, 2211 N. Milwaukee Ave. Website.

As one of the few specialty fromageries in Chicago, the folks at Beautiful Rind really know their stuff. The cheese case is full of dairy-laden goodness, and each cheese has a story that the staff willingly shares with customers. For your cheese fiend giftee, opt for a membership in the shop’s Cheese Club. Each monthly box comes with three themed cheeses, an accompaniment to snack on and tasting notes. You can also add a wine or cracker selection to each box. Some previous Cheese Club themes have been natural-rind cheeses, cheese made by women and the best cheese for a picnic.

Cheese Club starts at $50. The shop is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 312-300-4535.

Red & White, 1861 N. Milwaukee Ave. Website.

This Bucktown shop specializes in natural wines — that is, wines made with as little extra help as possible. The grapes are all pesticide- and herbicide-free, and no additives are used during the fermentation process. And for your wine aficionado friend, Red & White offers a wine club subscription just for natural wines. They’ll get three wines each month, plus 5 percent off everything in the shop and a chance each month to mingle with the shop’s team.

Email info@redandwhitewineschicago.com for more information. $85 per month. The shop is open noon-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, noon-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday and noon-7 p.m. Sundays. 773-486-4769.

Biking 300-500 pounds of compost has become too much for Donnelly, who is a full time student at Loyola University Chicago campus. Credit: Image courtesy WasteNot Compost.

WasteNot Compost, various locations. Website.

After all that holiday indulgence, gift a friend a way to keep the environment healthy moving forward. Composting helps all of us — plus the environment and your plants with a nutrient-rich bite of fertilizer. WasteNot offers a home composting service; it will provide a bucket and pick up your giftee’s food scraps right from their house, apartment or business. Once a quarter, your giftee will receive a share of all the compost created throughout the program’s service area. It’s a great gift for the conscious consumer, and it’s all managed from an easy-to-use web portal.

Choose from weekly or biweekly service.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: