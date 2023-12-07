WICKER PARK — Record shops on the Northwest Side are sounding the alarm on robbers swiping premium vinyl over the past month.

At least four record shops have been hit — Reckless Records in Wicker Park, Rattleback Records in Andersonville, Meteor Gem in Avondale and Loud Pizza Records in suburban Highland Park — since Nov. 6, its owners said. No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating, a CPD spokesperson said.

In most instances, a couple comes in during operating hours, with one distracting a shop keeper as the other takes rare vinyl and box sets off the store’s racks, then tries to slyly walk out, owners said.

An employee at Reckless Records, 1379 N. Milwaukee Ave., was maced when he caught a man leaving with a stack of vinyl he didn’t pay for, said a Reckless employee, who asked not to be named.

Multiple shop owners said they believed the robberies could be connected to one crew, after reviewing each other’s surveillance footage.

Some owners have resorted to posting lists of their stolen inventory online in hopes other record stores will not purchase them. Individuals who resemble those on the stores’ security camera footage have been spotted at other North Side record stores trying to resell the items, the Reckless employee said.

“We’re trying to help each other out,” the Reckless employee said. “And I’m also trying to understand why, because it is not exactly easy to move records.”

The front window of Meteor Gem, 3082 N Elston Ave., was busted in an smash-and-grab overnight Nov. 30. Credit: Mikhail Fedyukov

Mikhail Fedyukov, owner of Meteor Gem, 3082 N. Elston Ave., said he’s picking up the pieces and filing insurance claims after an overnight smash-and-grab Nov. 30 at his shop, which specializes in rare metal records.

Fedyukov is still counting his losses, but expects the value of the stolen merchandise to be as much as $10,000.

Meteor Gem lost its entire premium section — which took “many years” for Fedyukov to collect and curate, he said. The shop owner is unsure how burglars could quickly turn items like stolen Chinese metal music on vinyl into cash, given the “very niche market for underground death metal.”

“They committed a felony break-in in the middle of the night to get a batch of stuff which is large, heavy and going to be hard to get rid of,” Fedyukov said. “If you’re going to be doing this much work, you might as well go get a job instead.”

Vinyl records outsold CDs in the U.S. last year for the first time in decades, with vinyl revenue rising as it spins into an era of retro appeal and limited-edition collector’s items, according to Rolling Stone.

Mike Weinberg and Jeri Yingling, co-owners of Loud Pizza in Highland Park, turned their business flipping records into a new storefront last year. On Nov. 17, a couple came in during store hours and stole almost $2,000 worth of LPs and box sets — their tastes all over the map, from pop and rock to electric and hip-hop, the owners said.

Surveillance footage shows a duo accused of stealing rare records from Highland Park’s Loud Pizza Records on Nov. 17. Chicago stores have reported similar thefts.

“Records have kind of replaced comic books. They do limited runs and there’s a high demand with a low supply of things,” Weinberg said. “We’re trying our best to network with other stores so the stealing will stop before anybody else gets hurt. We’re all small businesses in one community.”

Fedyukov said Meteor Gem is staying open, with many other rare records left to sell. His core clientele of metal heads is rallying behind the shop — and keeping their eyes peeled for stolen selections on the racks of other shops.

“My customers are out there digging for these records, and so am I,” Fedyukov said. “The show must go on.”

