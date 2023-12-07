WEST LOOP — A Downtown alderman is again calling on Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office to help him clear out homeless encampments under West Loop viaducts after a man was fatally shot near one early Thursday.

Around 12:50 a.m. Thursday, police responded to calls of a 59-year-old man who had been shot in the chest in the 100 block of North Clinton Street. He was found unresponsive in the 500 block of West Lake Street, about a block from where he was shot, police said. The man was taken to Cook County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, according to police.

The victim was found on the Lake Street block that is the site of a West Loop homeless encampment that has been the source of illegal activity and neighbor complaints.

Police last week arrested a man in the tent encampment who was found with an estimated $60,000 worth of drugs and a gun. On Nov. 8, a man was shot in the same location, which is near the Clinton Green and Pink Line stop and the Ogilvie Metra terminal, according to CBS2 Chicago.

Ald. Bill Conway (34th) speaks at a City Council meeting at City Hall on June 21, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Ald. Bill Conway (34th), who campaigned heavily on public safety, told Block Club Thursday he has been working with city agencies and private partners to clean-up the homeless encampments and “rapidly rehouse” its residents — without any help or communication from the Mayor’s Office.

In recent weeks, Conway turned to Johnson to clear out the encampments, but he said the Mayor’s Office “canceled” a plan to intervene after the first-term alderman refused to support two key Johnson administration legislative initiatives. Conway referred the matter to the city’s Office of Inspector General.

The “previously peaceful” homeless encampments have devolved into “a magnet for drug dealing, violent crime, and now a fatal shooting,” Conway said.

“We need a full cleanup of these viaducts and the full set of resources that the Mayor’s Office can provide, and so far we haven’t gotten that,” Conway said. “The tragic part of this fatal shooting was that it was foreseeable, avoidable and almost inevitable based on recent events.”

Johnson’s office said in a statement that police are working to address safety issues in the area and that the city most follow protocols when clearing camps, including getting residents into housing.

“The City adheres to established protocols when cleaning up areas beneath viaducts, taking into consideration the complex nature of these encampments which requires a compassionate City response to individuals in need of medical care, mental health services or treatment for substance use,” the Mayor’s Office said in a statement. “Before any movement or cleaning of encampments, the City must ensure that these individuals are safe and connected with the social services resources they need.”

Quinn Myers contributed reporting.

