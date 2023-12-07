LOGAN SQUARE — Jars of Bonne Maman jam line a granite kitchen counter top, ready to be used for peanut butter and jelly sandwiches come Saturday.

The sandwiches will be given to folks who attend an open house and art show at Derek Erdman‘s historical Logan Square home to celebrate a milestone in his life and his work.

“I’m getting brown berry wheat bread and I got really good jam, very good jam,” Erdman said.

Erdman, a prolific artist and painter in Logan Square who turned 50 on Wednesday, will open his home to the public for a birthday market, art show and yard sale 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday at 3230 W. Belden Ave.

Every attendee will have about 20 minutes to browse Erdman’s work and collections that line the walls of his colorful and quirky home shared with partner Ashley Armitage — and will leave with a sack lunch containing the sandwich and ruffle chips, his favorite snack, he said.

Paintings, printed t-shirts, collectibles, odd knick knacks and more will be up for the taking, and work for sale will range between $1-$700, staying true to his ethos of making art affordable and accessible for everyone, he said.

“I would rather someone can own a $100 painting as opposed to somebody who wouldn’t be able to but had to buy a print,” he said. “I’m getting rid of a lot of things from the first 50 years of my life I no longer need for the next 50 years of my life that I can shed.”

The art show and birthday celebration was inspired by art and historical house walking tours that took place in Pilsen, where Erdman used to live. But with a vanishing gallery scene in Logan Square — and with it, a cultural shift around accessible art and “DIY renegade spaces — he hopes the one-day event can invoke that spirit in the community.

“For my 50th birthday, I decided I had to do something big,” said the artist, shortly after posing with his newest creations: life-size cigarette sculptures made out of PVC pipes and paper that he bought at Logan Square’s Ace Hardware store.

Logan Square artist Derek Erdman poses for a photo with his larger-than-life cigarette art pieces at his home and studio on Dec. 6, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Artwork on display at Logan Square artist Derek Erdman’s home and studio on Dec. 6, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Even though he doesn’t like cigarettes, he thought it would be fun to make the easy sculptures. They will be for sale at the show for about $170 each — though he isn’t sure anyone will want them, he said.

The art sale is also a sort of culmination of Erdman’s memorable year artistically. After a bad experience at an art show in Long Island, New York in April that left him disappointed, he made screen-printed t-shirts in his basement to cheer himself up.

“I made these Gucci T-shirts with bootlegs of Grimace riding a skateboard, and it says ‘Gucci’ over the top of it, and that became the largest selling thing I’ve ever done. I sold over 1,500 of those shirts,” he said.

Shortly after, he received a cease and desist letter from Gucci representatives but an attorney concluded the work was parody, he said. He sold the remaining t-shirts to customers along with a copy of the letter.

The next part of the t-shirt story confounded Erdman even more: Representatives from the McDonald’s marketing team reached out to him saying they got a “very big kick” out of the Grimace tribute and appropriation — and ordered 25 of the shirts in purple for their team, according to a letter shared with Block Club and on social media.

“After being so bummed out about that art show, I was pretty lucky I had a thing that did well,” the artist said.

Artwork on display at Logan Square artist Derek Erdman’s home and studio on Dec. 6, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Apart from his visual art work, Erdman is also known for his funky and humorous street art installations around the neighborhood, like his wildly popular “Feed the Rats” poster and parody artwork about Chicago politics. In 2019, when scooters first debuted in Chicago, Erdman and his friends hosted a scooter race in the Liberty Bank parking lot.

Erdman calls himself an “amateur artist” who never went to art school or got into the high-end retail art market. He’s made a cozy and successful life as a creator with a meaningful day job by working hard, doing what he loves and selling a wide variety of unique art, he said.

Up next on his list of things to do? Write a book, he said. And make more artwork to fill the blank space on his walls after Saturday’s sale.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: