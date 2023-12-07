LOGAN SQUARE — Sit, stay, roll over — and read?

Those are just starter skills for Mayor Good Boy, the cutest cartoon-canine administrator you’ve ever seen. This pup has to soothe cranky citizens, save the local zoo, solve mysterious crimes and more.

The talking dog is the star of the kids’ graphic-novel series by the same name, written by native Chicagoan Dave Scheidt and illustrated by Miranda Harmon. Published by Random House, the third volume of the comedic trilogy, “Mayor Good Boy Turns Bad,” hits stores this week. Fans can meet Scheidt at two book signings: noon-2 p.m. Saturday at Challengers Comics, 1845 N. Western Ave., and Dec. 16 at Beverly bookstore Bookie’s at 10324 S. Western Ave.

Dave Scheidt at Challengers Comics. Credit: Dave Scheidt

It all grew from a light-bulb moment the author had a decade ago.

“For me, ideas pop up at the most inopportune times. I’ll be at the grocery store or in the shower,” Scheidt said. “So on my notes app, I have a million half-formed things.”

Tucked amid that long list is a two-word note that simply reads: “dog mayor.” It stayed that way for quite some time, but Scheidt never forgot about it.

“Something about it was special,” he said.

That tiny seed eventually bore fruit in the form of three books featuring the titular talking pooch; his human deputy mayor, Ms. Monica; and the two children who befriend them. Smart older sister Abby and kid brother Aaron represent the books’ target audience.

Chicago readers might spy a little Easter egg here and there. Good Boy is the mayor of a fictional town called Greenwood — and Scheidt was born in Mount Greenwood on the Far Southwest Side. Meanwhile, Ms. Monica moonlights in a punk band, Vampires Ate My Boyfriend, that plays at The Metro.

Long before the 36-year-old became a writer living in Logan Square, Scheidt was the youngest of three kids in a family of readers.

“I was lucky to grow up in a household where there were always books around,” he said. “My dad is a lifelong, hardcore reader, so we always had things to read: comics, horror novels, sci-fi books.”

Scheidt remembers shopping with his family at Bookie’s, the very same store where he’s now scheduled to meet young readers and sign copies of his books.

Interior artwork from “Mayor Good Boy Turns Bad” Credit: Miranda Harmon

“It’s really cool to see my books in stores I grew up with. Not to sound corny, but it’s kind of like a ‘coming home’ thing,” Scheidt said. “It would’ve changed my life when I was a kid to meet a comic-book creator from my neighborhood.”

Among the stories that influenced Scheidt — a list that includes the “Goosebumps” and “Fear Street” books and TV show “Twin Peaks” — is the comic book “Hellboy,” which he discovered as a grade-schooler in the late ’90s.

“It had everything I didn’t realize I wanted in a comic,” Scheidt said. “It felt really mind-blowing and wholly original, mixing a bunch of cool things that normally wouldn’t connect: monsters and jokes and adventures. You know, Mike Mignola, the creator — you could tell he’s having so much fun with ‘Hellboy.’

“That informs a lot of my work: I want readers to have just as much fun reading a book as we had making it.”

Scheidt met Harmon, his Los Angeles-based cartoonist friend, some years ago at CAKE, the Chicago Alternative Comics Expo. Now they’ve created this successful series, which began publishing in 2021 and has put out one book per year.

“Creative chemistry is super important, and Miranda immediately got it,” Scheidt said.

In this third volume, Scheidt and Harmon play with the theme of family. Mayor Good Boy, it turns out, has siblings — including a dastardly lookalike, Bad Boy, who brings big trouble to Greenwood. Although Scheidt could’ve focused solely on those escapades, he swerves to include a second plot that speaks directly to kids: Abby and Aaron’s parents are expecting another baby.

“Playing it safe and repeating what we did in the previous books was never something we were interested in creatively,” he said. “Family stuff can be very complicated and stressful — so in my work, I always want to find a way to provide some comfort and perspective to kids. At the end of the day, we really just want them to have a few laughs and feel less alone in the world.”

Interior artwork from “Mayor Good Boy Turns Bad” Credit: Miranda Harmon

According to one trusted source, Scheidt’s done exactly that.

“We’ve actually carried Dave’s books since before ‘Mayor Good Boy,’” said Bookie’s owner Keith Lewis.

Scheidt has also written for prominent titles like “Star Wars Adventures,” “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” “Adventure Time” and Dreamworks’ “Trolls.”

“While they have all been successful, these are on another level,” Lewis said. “The same crowd that loves [Dav Pilkey’s] ‘Dog Man’ series is into ‘Mayor Good Boy.’ We regularly sell out when we do book fairs, and even in the store.

“Kids love to reread them over and over, and parents love that their kids are reading.”

Scheidt appears Saturday at Challengers and Dec. 16 at Bookie’s. Each hardcover graphic novel in the “Mayor Good Boy” trilogy, geared to ages 7-10, costs $10.

