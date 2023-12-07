CHICAGO — City drivers can breathe a sigh of relief and take their hands off the horn: The Kennedy Expressway will fully reopen this week while its massive three-year construction project hibernates until next year.

A sequenced reopening of the expressway, including all of its lanes and ramps, is slated to begin Friday morning and be completed by early Tuesday morning, weather permitting, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

It will take some additional ramp and lane closures during that period to safely remove the construction equipment.

The reopening comes as the first year of work on the $150 million rehab of the expressway is nearing completion — with the job expected to start up again in spring of next year, the state transportation agency said.

Lanes and ramps on the inbound Kennedy Expressway (I-90/94) from the Edens Expressway (I-94) junction to Ohio Street were most recently closed as part of the first year of construction.

The closures are for bridge restoration and ramp repairs. The $150 million project intends to spruce up 36 bridges, replace overhead signs, upgrade LED lights, patch the pavement and paint.

The Kennedy Expressway opened in November 1960 and had its last “major rehabilitation” in 1994, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Over 275,000 motorists use the expressway each day.

