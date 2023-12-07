Jump to tree spots by neighborhood

CHICAGO — You likely only need to travel as far as your neighborhood garden shop or vacant lot to grab live holiday decor this season.

Block Club compiled a list of places across the city stocked with real holiday foliage, from live trees to homemade wreaths.

Andersonville

  • Gethsemane Garden Center, 5739 N. Clark St., open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. During the winter, poinsettias take over the greenhouse; order those online here. Visitors can also find custom wreaths, holiday garlands and kiln-dried firewood in the shop. 
  • Jewel Osco, 5516 N. Clark St., open 6 a.m.-midnight daily. 

Avondale

  • Home Depot, 3500 N. Kimball Ave., open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. Trees cost $60-$200 depending on size. 

Back of the Yards

  • Home Depot, ​​4555 S. Western Blvd., open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays. Trees cost $60-$200 depending on size. 

Beverly

  • Givins Beverly Castle, 10244 S. Longwood Drive, open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday-Monday. Trees cost $90 and they usually sell out quickly. All proceeds go toward taking care of the only castle in Chicago.
  • Fasel & Sons Garden Center, 10841 S. Cicero Ave., open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. This family-owned plant shop in suburban Oak Lawn has been around since 1963.
  • Ken’s Christmas Trees, West 87th Street and Harlem Avenue, open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. Located in suburban Bridgeview, Ken’s has sold Christmas trees grown in Wisconsin for more than 55 years.

Bronzeville

  • Tree Santa, 4042 S. Michigan Ave. You can order a tree online and have it delivered to your home. Trees start at $89.95, and delivery is included. You can also buy tree stands, skirts, LED lights, ornament hooks and other accessories. 

Bucktown

  • Home Depot, 1232 W. North Ave., open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays. Trees cost $60-$200 depending on size.  

Burnside

  • Pete’s Tree Land, 9380 S. Stony Island Ave., open noon-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-9 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays. Fraser fir trees cost $12 a foot, while Concolor and Douglas firs cost $11 a foot. You can also buy wreaths shaped like crosses, hearts and candy canes.  

Chatham

  • Home Depot, ​​200 W. 87th St., open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. Trees cost $60-$200 depending on size. 

Edgebrook/Sauganash

  • Whole Foods, 6020 N. Cicero Ave., open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. 
  • Meinke’s Garden Center, 5803 W. Touhy Ave., open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. If you’re able to venture to suburban Niles, you’ll find a wide selection of Christmas trees, poinsettias and firewood. 

Edgewater

  • Whole Foods, 6009 N. Broadway, open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. 

Forest Glen

  • Poor Bob’s Tree Land, 4855 W. Foster Ave., open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. weekends. If you’re not willing to commit to a whole tree, you can buy a tree-shaped wreath.

Fulton Market

  • Whole Foods, 1 N. Halsted St., open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. 

Garfield Park

  • City Escape Garden and Design Center, 3022 W. Lake St., open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. The center offers real and faux foliage, including trees, holiday flowers and outdoor arrangements. 

Hermosa

  • Home Depot, 1919 N. Cicero Ave., open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays. Trees cost $60-$200 depending on size. 

Hyde Park

  • Whole Foods, 5118 S. Lake Park Ave., open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. 

Irving Park

  • Farmers Market Garden Center, 4110 N. Elston Ave., open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. If you want to impress your family with an expertly decorated tree but don’t want to do the work, the center will customize an artificial tree for you for $279. 

Jefferson Park

  • Mariano’s, 5353 N. Elston Ave., open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. 

Lakeview

  • Nettlehorst School, 3252 N. Broadway, open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Staff replenishes the selection of trees and wreaths daily.
  • Jahn School, 3149 N. Wolcott Ave., open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. A laidback setting with a playground where kids can burn off energy before choosing a tree. 
  • Jewel-Osco, 2940 N. Ashland Ave., open 5 a.m.-1 a.m. daily.
  • The Sill, 1351 W. Roscoe St., open noon-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday. You can find a selection of smaller trees, perfect for apartment table tops. There’s also garland, wreaths and mini holiday cacti. For $264, you can get a bundle that includes a wreath and small tree.  
  • Whole Foods, 3201 N. Ashland Ave., open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. 

Lincoln Park

  • Home Depot, 2665 N. Halsted St., open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays. Trees cost $60-$200 depending on size. 

Lincoln Square

  • Queen of Angels Elementary, 4520 N. Western Ave., open 6-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. 
  • St. Matthias School, 4912 N. Claremont Ave., open 6-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays. Trees sell out quickly. 

Logan Square

  • Chicago’s Christmas Trees, 2429 W. Fullerton Ave., open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. In addition to trees, you’ll find a wide selection of holiday garlands and wreaths. 
  • Home Depot, 2570 N. Elston Ave., open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays. Trees cost $60-$200 depending on size. 

Near North Side/Old Town

North Center

  • Christmas Trees Chicago, 1813 W. Montrose Ave., open 9 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. Trees start at $75. The shop also offers garland, wreaths, lights and tree decorations. You can order online here. Delivery is free. 

Ravenswood

  • Daily Bar and Grill, 4560 N. Lincoln Ave., open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. This indoor patio is the place to go if you get overwhelmed by the options. Grab a meal, then shop for your tree. 

South Loop

  • Home Depot, 1300 S. Clinton St., open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays. Trees cost $60-$200 depending on size.  
  • Whole Foods, 1101 S. Canal St., open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. 
  • District Brewyards, 415 N. Ashland Ave. Open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 

Streeterville

  • Whole Foods, 255 E. Grand Ave., open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. 

Uptown

  • Jewel-Osco, 4355 N. Sheridan Road, open 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily. 

West Ridge

  • Chicago Bloom, 2312 W. Touhy Ave., open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays.
  • Home Depot, 6211 N. Lincoln Ave., open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays. Trees cost $60-$200 depending on size.  

West Town

  • Sprout Home, 745 N. Damen Ave., open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Trees cost $60-$120 depending on size. In addition to its tree and wreath selection, the shop offers festive flower arrangements and winter-scented candles.   

Wicker Park

  • Lowe’s, 1360 N. Ashland Ave., open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays. Trees cost $45-$150 depending on size. 

Wrigleyville

  • Whole Foods, 3640 N. Halsted St., open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. 

