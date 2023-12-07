ENGLEWOOD — A South Side nonprofit will celebrate its holiday festival in Englewood with toys, winter gear and a brightly lit Christmas tree.

We Grow Chicago, a community-based coalition dedicated to improving Greater Englewood, will host Share the Love Englewood Winterfest 2-5 p.m. Saturday at the Peace Campus, 6400 S. Honore St. Families can RSVP for the event here.

The Peace Campus, owned by We Grow Chicago’s owner and nonprofit Imagine Englewood if, has homes, basketball courts, a community garden and more to serve Englewood families.

The Imagine Englewood if Peace Campus at 6400 S. Honore St. Credit: Imagine Englewood if/Facebook

Neighbors can visit the free, family-friendly event for free produce boxes, hot meals, hot chocolate and a children’s toy giveaway. Aspiring artists of all ages can decorate holiday ornaments and the community’s Christmas tree.

At Polar Bear Square, families can receive winter gear for all ages and wellness packages to prepare for colder nights and shorter days. We Grow Chicago will also have a resource table where neighbors can learn more about programs in the new year.

A photographer will be on hand to snap family portraits as live music floats through the festival.

Those interested in volunteering at Winterfest can sign up here. Supporters can donate to the nonprofit’s year-round community efforts here and shop the 2023 Englewood Share the Love WinterFest Amazon Wishlist here.

