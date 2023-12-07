LITTLE VILLAGE — An early 20th-century movie theater-turned-event-space could soon be on the path to becoming a Chicago landmark.

The Apollo’s 2000 Theater, 2875 W. Cermak Road, was built in 1917 by Alexander Levy. Originally named the Marshall Square Theater, it used to showcase movies and vaudeville acts with comedians, singers, musicians and other performers.

Its original terra-cotta facade remains today, as does its intricate gold trim all along the interior.

Under current owners Javier and Lidia Galindo, the Apollo’s 2000 was transformed into a banquet and concert hall. It has also hosted the occasional politician, like then-presidential candidate and former vice president Al Gore and Sen. Bernie Sanders when he was running for president.

The city’s Commission on Chicago Landmarks will decide Thursday whether or not to give a preliminary landmark recommendation to the theater, which has been featured in the annual Open House Chicago, organized by the Chicago Architecture Center to showcase some of the city’s iconic places.

If the landmarks commission lends its initial support, it would kick off a lengthy series of approvals, according to the commission. Steps in the landmarking process include a report from the Department of Planning and Development, consulting with the building owner, a public hearing and a final vote with the commission, before moving to the City Council’s Committee on Zoning and then the full City Council.

Ornate details of Apollo’s 2000, 2875 W. Cermak Rd., in Little Village on Dec. 5, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The Galindos, who have run the theater since 1988, hope a landmark designation will help preserve the building for generations to come and spark change in the surrounding business corridor.

Following A Dream

Javier Galindo was a musician and operator of a now-closed Little Village dance hall when he got the opportunity to buy the Apollo’s 2000.

Galindo and his wife ripped out the slanted floor of movie-theater chairs and designed a multi-tiered floor so the audience could see the improved stage they built from any seat, Javier Galindo said. The space is primarily rented out for events like quinceañeras and weddings, and sometimes hosts musicians and singers.

Thinking back on his move to buy the theater, Javier Galindo said he’s not sure he would make the same decision now. He and his wife were in their 20s at the time, and he was less focused on financial security and more on following his dream.

“I can’t really give [Lidia Galindo] enough credit,” Javier Galindo said. “If we’ve had relative success or whatever, it’s because it’s been a partnership, definitely. Because she has been extremely supportive, every wild dream that I’ve ever had. Nowadays, I wouldn’t go for something like this — it’s too risky. But when you’re younger, you just go for the opportunities that you feel are there.”

Apollo’s 2000, 2875 W. Cermak Rd., in Little Village during Open House Chicago on Oct. 15, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Lidia Galindo said when her husband came to her with the idea of buying the old movie theater, she encouraged him.

“I definitely pushed him in order to get this place, because the moment that I saw it, it was amazing. It looked like a castle when I first saw it,” she said.

Javier Galindo said there is nothing more he would change about the building. Now, he needs help in preserving its “glory.” The large blade sign on the exterior is one example of the upkeep required, he said.

“For 35 years — it’s been a lot of work, a lot of sacrifice. Everything that has come in is right here,” he said pointing to the historic theater around him.

The family hopes a landmark designation would make them eligible for certain city money — like Adopt A Landmark — or draw in nonprofits or private donors who may be interested in funding the theater’s preservation.

“Frankly, we’re just not the Willis Tower or in the middle of the Loop, generating that type of money,” said Evelyn Stell, one of the couple’s three daughters.

Stell said she believes a landmark designation could also act as a boost for surrounding businesses on Cermak Road. If more people visit Apollo’s 2000, it could attract customers to the stores and restaurants nearby, she said.

“Our hope is that this will be one of the first steps to serve as a catalyst for also revitalizing and restoring the corridor,” Stell said. “We really want to be able to leverage this to begin to create a different image for the area.”

‘Our Second Home’

Above all, the Galindo family said they think the Apollo’s 2000 deserves the respect and recognition that comes with being a Chicago landmark. To them, the theater is more than just a business, they said.

Stell and her two sisters, Naomi and Isis Galindo, grew up in the theater, they said.

“We would rollerblade down here, or I would do gymnastics on the dance floor,” Naomi Galindo said.

Apollo’s 2000, 2875 W. Cermak Rd., in Little Village on Dec. 5, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

All three daughters still pitch in when they can, making it a truly family-run and operated business, Stell said.

“This is our second home,” she said. “We’ve had our quinceañeras here, I just had my wedding here. There’s so much value that we prescribe to it that goes far beyond what just someone thinks of in terms of a business. And I think a lot of people in the community also view it as a home for them, because they’ve been able to create a lot of unforgettable memories in the area.”

The Galindos hear stories from past patrons who met their spouses here or used to work there, they said.

Even Javier Galindo’s relationship with the theater goes beyond his role as its business owner.

Days after his family moved to Chicago from Mexico in the late 1960s, Javier Galindo and his siblings sat inside the theater, watching an old Spanish cowboy movie, he said.

“Who would’ve thought? That the first place in the United States that we walked into, and now it’s ours?” he mused. “It’s amazing the opportunities you’re sometimes dealt.”

Evelyn Stell, Javier, Lidia and Naomi Galindo pose for a photo in Apollo’s 2000, 2875 W. Cermak Rd., in Little Village on Dec. 5, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The Galindo family said they hope this landmark status puts the theater back on track to its “original glory,” getting used consistently throughout the week. Javier Galindo said he dreams of hosting more concerts, along with events geared toward young people and seniors in the area.

“The building is crying out for recognition, it’s crying out for a little more respect. It’s forgotten over here in the Southwest Side of the city,” Javier Galindo said. “People that don’t know the place, they come in and they see this as a hidden gem in the city. That’s the word that I’ve always heard: hidden gem.”

There’s one more dream Javier Galindo is holding out hope for.

“I’m just praying all this attention to the building will bring out somebody I’ve been expecting for the last 35 years. Somebody that’ll say, ‘I was sitting right next to Al Capone here watching a movie,'” he said with a laugh.

