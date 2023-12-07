CHICAGO — The holiday season is in full swing and there are plenty of ways to get into the spirit. There’s a German-inspired Christmas market, a cocoa crawl through Logan Square, a Hanukkah menorah lighting and drag queen story time, plus a nostalgic “Home Alone” orchestral concert.
Chicagoans can also take a break from the holiday hustle and bustle with a poetry night, Middle Eastern maker’s market, wine tasting and more.
Here’s a roundup of 33 things to do in Chicago this weekend:
One Of A Kind Holiday Show
10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday
THE MART, 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza
Shop accessories, paintings, ceramics, home goods, clothing and more from over 300 artists and creators at this holiday shopping destination. Tickets start at $15 online.
‘Happy Days’
Kicks off 7 p.m. Thursday
Berger (Albert) Park, 6205 N. Sheridan Road
Catch a performance of Samuel Beckett’s “Happy Days” at the park. The 95-minute production, directed by Eileen Tull, is free to the public. Register here.
Poets For Palestine
7-9 p.m. Thursday
Co-Prosperity, 3219-21 S. Morgan St.
Enjoy a night of poetry with some of Chicago’s most talented writers, Palestinian artists and allies while helping raise funds for the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund. Light refreshments will be available. Tickets are $20 online or at the door.
Chicago Vintage Night Market
5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
salonlb., 1010 W. 35th St., Suite 500
A vintage holiday market is taking over Bridgeport art gallery salonlb. this weekend. Spend your Friday evening shopping from more than 20 vintage and handmade vendors. There will also be food and drinks, live music, arcades, art and more. Entry is free with an online RSVP or $5 at the door.
Holiday Sing-Along
6-7:30 p.m. Friday
Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St.
Gather with neighbors, family, friends and local choral groups to celebrate Chicago’s diverse holiday traditions with song.
For The Love Of Wine And Cheeze
6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday
Guild Row, 3130 N. Rockwell St.
Indulge in a five-course tasting event hosted by Mockingbird Wines, featuring plenty of wine and plant-based bites. Tickets are $65 online.
‘The Nutcracker’ With Hyde Park School Of Dance
7 p.m. Friday, 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday
University of Chicago – Mandell Hall, 1131 E. 57th St.
Catch a classic holiday show performed by local nonprofit, the Hyde Park School of Dance. Tickets are $13 for children 6 and older, $25 for seniors and $35 for adults. They are available for purchase here.
‘Home Alone’ Concert
7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday
Chicago Symphony Orchestra, 220 S. Michigan Ave.
Chicago’s very own symphony orchestra will be playing tunes from John Hughes’ classic and heartwarming 1990 comedy. Tickets start at $99 online.
Cocoa Crawl
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday
Browse and shop from six Logan Square women-owned businesses with a complimentary cup of hot cocoa in hand. This event is open to all ages (with 21+ treats available).
Pocket Con Family Day
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday
Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago Ave.
Pocket Con is a free one-day convention for Chicago youth that amplifies work by authors, artists and comics of color. Admission is free to Family Day attendees. All ages can engage with interactive workshops, panel discussions, cosplay contests, performances and more.
Weihnachtsmarkt Indoor Christmas Market
11:15 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday
DANK Haus German American Cultural Center, 4740 N. Western Ave.
Immerse yourself in German culture while holiday shopping at this Christmas market with food, music, a visit from Santa and more.
Handmade Market
Noon-4 p.m. Saturday
Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave.
With a mimosa in hand, spend your Saturday morning shopping for funky jewelry, knitted items, handbags, clothing, crafts and more.
Howl-iday Wag N’ Shop
Noon-4 p.m. Saturday
4011 N. Ravenswood Ave.
Shop goodies for you and your pup at this dog-friendly market and fundraiser. There will be mini dog massages, baked goods, custom pet portraits, apparel and more from over 20 local business vendors. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the event. They’re available for purchase online. Each ticket includes admission, a tote bag and entry into a raffle. Proceeds support Live Like Roo.
Front Porch Christmas
1 p.m. Saturday
3800 block of N. Sacramento Ave.
Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to Irving Park this weekend to pass out handmade, filled stockings and toys. They will also be collecting new and gently used toys, coats, blankets, hats and mittens.
Fall Center Day At Hyde Park Art Center
1-4 p.m. Saturday
Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave.
Explore the Hyde Park Art Center’s exhibitions, shop in the School & Studio Holiday Sale and Fundraiser, enjoy art-making activities, listen to artist talks and more for the final Center Day of the year. Hyde Park Center Days are family-friendly and open to the public.
“Joy To The World” Christmas Concert
2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday
The Moody Church, 1635 N. LaSalle Dr.
Ring in the holiday season with this annual Christmas concert, featuring classic carols and holiday tunes. Admission and parking are free, but tickets are required. Get yours online. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
‘Drie-cember’ Hanukkah Songs
4-4:45 p.m. Saturday
The Richard H. Driehaus Museum, 40 E. Erie St.
Join the Music Institute of Chicago for a pop-up Hanukkah musical celebration, free with Driehaus Museum admission.
Lumberland Winter Market
6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday
Rebuilding Exchange Chicago, 1740 W. Webster Ave.
This craft market features local vendors, food, beer, non-alcoholic beverages, ornament making and more. Tickets are $15-25 online and help support Rebuilding Exchange’s mission of keeping building materials out of landfills, as well as supporting people who pursue construction trades.
The Silver Room Anniversary Party
Noon-8 p.m. Saturday
Silver Room, 1506 E. 53rd St.
Celebrate 26 years of Silver Room stories and memories with a day-long party featuring live DJs.
The Silver Room Anniversary After-Party
10 p.m. Saturday
Bronzeville Winery, 4420 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
Keep the celebration going with an after-party at Bronzeville Winey, with DJ Eric Williams spinning beats all night long.
Middle Eastern Maker’s Market
6-9 p.m. Saturday
Eli Tea Bar, 5507 N. Clark St.
Explore Middle Eastern cuisine, watercolor paintings, knitted goods and more created by local artists from Lebanon, Palestine, Saudia Arabia and beyond.
Winter Holiday Market
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday
The Plant, 1400 W. 46th St.
Barrel-aged beer, art, notebooks, honey, handmade jewelry, baked goods and greeting cards are just a few of the items you can shop at The Plant’s holiday market, featuring more than 20 local vendors.
Logan Square Makers Mart & Bar Hop
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
Along Milwaukee Avenue
Get your holiday shopping done with a drink in hand at this combined holiday market and bar hop. Visit Revolution Brewing, Navigator Taproom and Pilot Project Brewing while shopping from 35 vendors selling wood works, candles, jewelry, artwork, knit goods, soap and more.
Fulton Holiday Market Pop-Up
11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday
Alhambra Palace, 1240 W. Randolph St.
Browse more than 70 vendors selling vintage clothing, art, home goods, food and more at this festive shopping pop-up. The event also features holiday decor, photo opportunities and live DJs.
The Trashy Holiday Market
1-5 p.m. Sunday
Various locations in Fulton Market and West Town
More than 30 local eco-conscious artisans will sell their one-of-a-kind goods across three Chicago locations this weekend: Ignite Glass Studios at 401 N. Armour St., Patagonia/Worn Wear at 1115 W. Fulton Market and District Brew Yards at 417 N. Ashland Ave. Shop everything from home goods to fashion to bath products and try your hand at waste-less craft activities. RSVP for free online.
Wreath-Making Workshop
2-3:30 p.m. Sunday
Guild Row, 3130 N. Rockwell St.
Take a break from holiday shopping and bustle to create your own bountiful wreath made of evergreen, eucalyptus and floral accents. Attendees will learn wreath-making techniques and receive one-on-one instruction during class. Drinks will also be available for purchase. Tickets are $90 online.
Hanukkah Menorah Lighting & Drag Queen Storytime
4-5 p.m. Sunday
The Understudy Coffee & Books, 5531 N. Clark St.
The Andersonville Chamber of Commerce is launching its first Hanukkah candle lighting and Dag Queen Storytime. This family-friendly event features Drag Bubbie Merriam Levkowitz with musical performances and book readings. There will also be a menorah lighting led by Cantor Kenneth Lyonswright.
PLUS: Six Picks From Our Partners At
Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness
6:30 p.m. Friday
The Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave.
Get ready for some good vibes with Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness at The Riviera Theatre on Friday.
LSDREAM
10 p.m. Friday
Radius, 640 W. Cermak Road
It’s time to party with LSDREAM, as the DJ is heading to Radius for a show this Friday night.
Bea Miller
9 p.m. Saturday
The Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St.
Dance and sing your heart out to Bea Miller’s hits at Bottom Lounge this Saturday.
Princess Chelsea
8 p.m. Saturday
Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave.
New Zealand musician and visual artist Princess Chelsea is taking Subterranean by storm on Saturday, don’t miss out!
Schubas Winter Market
Noon Sunday
Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave.
Shop a free local market at Schubas this Sunday featuring a variety of Chicago vendors.
The 5th Annual Holidawgs Party
1 p.m. Sunday
GMan Tavern, 3740 N. Clark St.
Bring your furry friend to GMan Taven for a special take on holiday parties.
