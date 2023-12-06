WASHINGTON PARK — The Washington Park Christmas tree may look a little different this year.

Gone is the traditional live tree festooned with garland and ornaments. This year, the Washington Park Chamber of Commerce went with a new look: a tree made entirely of lights with two giant ornaments on each side.

While the tree isn’t as tall — or green — as past trees, this weekend’s tree lighting ceremony will be a fun time for all, said Donna Hampton-Smith, Washington Park Chamber of Commerce president.

“We’ll have a DJ and a Black Santa, cookies, Christmas caroling and a hot chocolate truck. We’re going to have a good time,” Smith said.

There will be a gift card raffle, as well.

The fun begins 4 p.m. Saturday, with the tree lighting between 4:30-4:45 p.m., Hampton-Smith said. Dressing warmly is advised.

If the weather holds, the event will be held outside in front of the display recently installed at 51st Street and King Drive. In case of inclement weather, the party will move to the Washington Park Arts Incubator, 301 E. Garfield Blvd.

The Washington Park Christmas tree has had its fair share of tragedy, from being mowed down by a driver in 2019 to being set on fire — twice — in 2020 and 2021, the latter incident happening hours after the tree-lighting ceremony. In 2022, the tree survived the season with nary a scratch thanks to neighbors keeping a watchful eye, Hampton-Smith said.

Those same vigilant neighbors — and a nearby camera — will help keep the tree safe this year, Hampton-Smith said.

“We had to move it back to 51st and King Drive because the other location [last year] didn’t have a power source,” Hampton-Smith said.

Sponsors of this year’s event include My Block, My Hood, My City; Emerald South; Matanky Realty and the University of Chicago Office of Civic Engagement.

Alds. Pat Dowell (3rd) and Jeanette Taylor (20th), state Sen. Mattie Hunter and a representative from the Mayor’s Office are among the public officials scheduled to appear.

