ROGERS PARK — A sandhill crane living in Rogers Park inspired Jennifer Schlangen to launch her business, EcoBeachie.

In 2020, Schlangen was making plans to open a small business offering beach accessories when she looked out her window and noticed the crane struggling to get a piece of plastic off its beak.

Schlangen called the Chicago Bird Collision Monitors, and its volunteers were able to rescue the bird. The experience stuck with her, she said.

“I saw it keep pushing the plastic further up its break to try to get it off because it couldn’t eat,” said Schlangen, who lives in Rogers Park, just steps away from the lakefront. “It really struck a nerve and made me think about plastic and all the recycling that never really happens.”

If Schlangen was going to sell beach gear, it should all be made from recycled plastic, she said.

Rogers Park local Jennifer Schlangen was inspired to create beach gear made from recycled plastic after she saw a crane with plastic stuck on its beak. Credit: Provided

Schlangen launched her online shop, EcoBeachie, in winter 2022 and offers flying disks made from recycled plastic. People can buy individual “ocean casters” or place customizable bulk orders, Schlangen said. The flying disks are on sale for $5.99 for the holidays.

The flying discs are made with 30 percent recycled plastics, including plastics recycled from oceans, Schlangen said. Products that are in the works will be manufactured entirely with plastics harvested from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, she said.

Every ocean caster comes with a QR code that you can scan to see the journey the recycled plastic took as it was repurposed. It also comes with an eco-friendly marker with which to decorate the flying disc.

“That crane started it all,” Schlangen said. “I thought about that bird and decided I couldn’t have my company’s name on plastic trash that’s ultimately going to be left behind by irresponsible beachgoers.”

Schlangen is working on developing more products, including a beach caddy and portable phone speaker amplifier, as she works to increase awareness of plastic pollution in oceans and helps contribute to a solution.

Kids decorate their EcoBeachie flying disks. Credit: Provided/Jennifer Schlangen

More than 170 trillion plastic particles are believed to be floating in the world’s oceans, according to a recent study. Plastic waste can cause harm to the creatures that call the ocean home — nearly 1,300 marine species have been documented with plastics in their bodies, according to advocacy group Ocean Conservancy.

Since only a handful of manufacturers use recycled plastic, it’s been time-consuming and expensive to design and launch a variety of products, Schlangen said. She works full time as a legal assistant, and her business is entirely self-funded.

While Schlangen raises funds and waits on manufacturers, she’s donated hundreds of flying disks to local pet rescues to gain momentum and raise awareness about plastic waste.

“If one woman in Chicago, in the middle of the country, can make beach products with recycled ocean plastic, then anyone can do it,” Schlangen said. “I hope we can shout it from the rooftops to try to influence people to be more aware of all the garbage that could be utilized and turned into new products.”

