UKRAINIAN VILLAGE — A cafe with an emphasis on salads and other healthy options is now open in Ukrainian Village.

Plenty Goods, 1000 N. Damen Ave., is the first brick-and-mortar location for chef Sarah Russo Santillanes, who has cooked for private clients over the past decade and ran the subscription service Salad Club during the pandemic. She launched Plenty Goods last year and moved into its current location, formerly a Dollop Coffee, this summer.

Plenty Goods customers can place orders online, stop by the cafe or get salads and smoothies delivered. The menu features 10 salads — five staples, five rotating specials — as well as smoothies, soups, breakfast sandwiches and “hand waffles” with flavors like lemon poppyseed and cinnamon roll.

Russo Santillanes also offers membership options for frequent customers and a personal chef service for private clients. She plans to launch classes and cooking demonstrations once her team settles in, she said.

“We’re a hub for all things wellness,” Russo Santillanes said. “Food is the vehicle in which we help you live a healthier, happier life.”

Plenty Goods owner and executive chef Sarah Russo on Dec. 4, 2023 Credit: Quinn Myers/Block Club Chicago

The Ukrainian Village cafe is the next step in Russo Santillanes’ career, which has focused on healthy cooking for a range of clients.

Russo Santillanes starting making food for friends in college and eventually studied at Bauman College of Holistic Nutrition and Culinary Arts in California.

After returning to Chicago, Russo Santillanes began cooking for private clients, including athletes, people with severe allergies and those with other health conditions.

Russo Santillanes said it was during her early years as a private chef that she learned to make healthy food that was also flavorful — a lesson she’s carried over to her cafe.

“We cook everything in-house. We bloom our seasonings. We make our own marinades, and we really rely on fresh and dried seasonings and chilies and citrus and fermented foods and just different things that bring a lot of flavor to the dishes that we create,” Russo Santillanes said. “I learned a lot of that when I was working in homes and really trying to push the envelope around what my athletes and my other clients’ idea of what healthy food was it and what it could be.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Russo Santillanes continued working as a private chef but also launched a subscription service called Salad Club, where she delivered salads weekly to hundreds of clients across the city out of a kitchen at The Hatchery, 135 N. Kedzie Ave.

“I was like, ‘Why isn’t there a subscription service just for people who only want salads, like a Sweetgreen-style salad, but just salads, and we just specialize in hearty salads?'” she said. “So then that spring, I was like, ‘I’m going to just try. I’m going to get a Shopify account and I’m going to do a subscription service.'”

Over the next few years, the business continued to expand until Russo Santillanes outgrew the limited kitchen space she was leasing.

The location at Augusta Boulevard and Damen Avenue became available earlier this year and coincided with changes to the Plenty Goods business model. That included dropping the subscription service in favor of a membership model that offers discounts and other perks to returning customers.

“It’s kind of like an Amazon Prime membership, where you pay a yearly fee but then you get free delivery all year. You can be a member, and then get anywhere between 10 to 15 percent off every order that you ever place, whether it’s online or in the cafe,” she said.

At the cafe, Russo Santillanes plans to add a coffee bar, salad bar and live events and classes.

Plenty Goods, 1000. N. Damen Ave., in Ukrainian Village Credit: Quinn Myers/Block Club Chicago

“We plan on having cooking classes, knife skills, breaking down whole animals, gluten-free breadmaking, just like anything that our clients, customers, old members, current members, anything that they would want, we want to offer up as an opportunity to come here,” she said. “We really think the way people eat better is them bringing a curiosity to their food.”

Plenty Goods is also offering a New Year Veggie Challenge to encourage customers to eat at least 10 vegetables a day. The vegetable-heavy meal deals come with a chef demo and other perks.

During its soft launch, Plenty Goods is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Monday. Russo Santillanes said the cafe will eventually be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

