NORTH LAWNDALE — A man was killed and his mother was critically hurt in a North Lawndale house fire Wednesday, and two police officers were hurt responding to the blaze, officials said.

The fire broke out around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday at 1249 S. Kedvale Ave. and caused significant damage to the home, according to the Chicago Fire Department and Chicago Police Department. A 75-year-old woman was able to make it out of the burning house before being taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Two police officers who responded to the fire were injured when the home’s porch collapsed while they tried to enter the house, Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford said. One officer broke several bones in the fall, he said. Both were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Langford said.

A man who lived in the home was unaccounted for after firefighters got control of the blaze, the Fire Department said in a tweet.

S & B 1200 S. Kedvale. Three (3) transports at this time, Two (2) CPD and One (1) civilian. All transports are in serious but stable condition. Fire companies are defensive due to the unstable condition of the building, Updates will follow when and if available (2) pic.twitter.com/2atOjGO5t7 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 6, 2023

Heavy construction equipment was brought to the scene to help firefighters search for the missing man, the department said. Gas lines had to be shut off to ensure safety at the search site, officials said.

Firefighters eventually found the missing man dead near the front door of the home, where he was trying to get out, Langford said. It took roughly four hours of demolition to find the victim after the roof collapsed, rendering the building unsafe for firefighters to search, he said.

The Sun-Times identified the man as Carlos Street, who was in his 30s, had special needs and lived in the home with his mother, who escaped the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet unknown, Langford said.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: