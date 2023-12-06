ALBANY PARK — A popular elotero who has sold snacks in Albany Park and North Park for 20 years will be back in action next week in a food truck he bought with support from neighbors.

Joaquín García Jimenez has sold snacks around the Albany Park and North Park neighborhoods for more than 20 years. He’s a fixture around Volta Elementary, 4950 N. Avers Ave., where neighbors say kids wait by his cart until their parents pick them up during the school year.

When someone stole García Jimenez’s food cart this summer, neighbors helped him set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money so he could buy a cart before the start of the school year. Fans quickly donated more than $16,000.

García Jimenez used that money to buy a 1999 Chevrolet Express in October and convert it into a food truck, he said. He’ll debut the truck Monday outside Volta, around the time school lets out, he said.

“But I just couldn’t have done this at all without everyone’s help. I couldn’t achieve this alone, at all. I’m just so grateful and can’t wait to show them the new truck,” he said in Spanish.

Joaquín García Jimenez stands next to his new food truck outside Volta Elementary on Dec. 5, 2023. Credit: Alex V. Hernandez/Block Club Chicago

Cesar Arellano, a mechanic friend, helped García Jimenez overhaul the truck. He converted the interior from standard cargo transport to an insulated food truck with electrical outlets for coolers and refrigerators, running cold and hot water to wash hands, interior and exterior lighting and diamond metal plating, García Jimenez said.

“He cut holes on the side for me to install the windows for customers to walk up and he also cut the rear to let me have rear doors to load up food and other things,” García Jimenez said.

Insulation behind the refurbished interior’s diamond plating helps regulate the truck’s interior temperature during hot and cold weather, which is a significant upgrade after pushing a cart around the neighborhood for decades in rain or shine, García Jimenez said.

“The truck was good, but it was so empty, just bare, when we first got it compared to now,” García Jimenez said. “Now with everything he’s done, it looks so clean, so nice and new.”

Joaquín García Jimenez stands next to his new food truck outside Volta Elementary on Dec. 5, 2023. Credit: Alex V. Hernandez/Block Club Chicago

Getting the truck converted for food service took longer than expected, but García Jimenez is ready to return to his old stomping grounds to visit his customers and see the kids again, he said.

The truck has enabled García Jimenez to expand his menu beyond elotes and other food cart staples to include ice cream, cotton candy and other treats, he said.

“If I can, I want to be out sooner than Monday. But I still need to go stock up on cups and other things I need to sell since I have a larger menu now that I have the truck,” he said.

With the truck ready to go, García Jimenez said people may see him hitting up other parts of the city.

“And because I have this truck now, I can go places I couldn’t go before. So I put a number of the side of the truck you can call because I’m available for parties, events and anything like that,” he said. “Whatever event you want me at in Chicago, I’ll be there for you.”

You can book García Jimenez for events at 312-686-9409.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: