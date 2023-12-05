AUSTIN — Street vendors were targeted in a string of robberies Saturday that began on the West Side and picked back up hours later on the Southwest Side, according to police and media reports.

Four of the five robberies took place in a 20-minute span between 11:10-11:30 p.m. Saturday in Brighton Park and Archer Heights, according to ABC 7. The other robbery was reported Saturday morning in the Austin neighborhood, police said.

In the incidents, four men wearing face masks and hoodies displayed rifles and handguns and demanded victims’ property before fleeing in a black Infiniti Q50, according to CBS 2.

The times and locations of the incidents, according to police:

7:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of North Major Avenue

11:10 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of West 47th Street

11:15 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of West 47th Street

11:15 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of South Whipple Street

11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of South Whipple Street

The Street Vendors Association of Chicago and the offices of Alds. Chris Taliaferro (29th) and Jeylu Gutierrez (14th) did not respond to calls for comment.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8380.

There has been a surge in robberies this year across the city, with dozens reported over the recent Thanksgiving holiday weekend in Wicker Park, Austin, Gage Park, Pilsen, West Town, Humboldt Park, Lakeview and several other neighborhoods.

