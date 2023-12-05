SOUTH SHORE — Three South Side laundromats will host free laundry days this week, and neighbors can get flu shots, groceries and other services while their clothes wash and dry.

Households can get two free loads of laundry Tuesday and Wednesday at these locations:

Noon-4 p.m. Tuesday at Spotless Solutions, 7120 S. Yates Blvd. in South Shore

at Spotless Solutions, 7120 S. Yates Blvd. in South Shore Noon-4 p.m. Wednesday at Park Plaza, 8304 S. King Drive in Chatham

at Park Plaza, 8304 S. King Drive in Chatham 1-5 p.m. Wednesday at Your Neighborhood Laundromat, 1400 E. 47th St. in Kenwood

Two other laundry days are scheduled for Dec. 13 at two Your Neighborhood Laundromat locations: noon-4 p.m. at 2053 E. 95th St. in South Deering and 1-5 p.m. at 160 W. 79th St. in Greater Grand Crossing.

The free laundry is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The events will also feature “book nooks” for reading and storytime, health and wellness resources like screenings and vaccine clinics, and programs for people facing food insecurity, according to a news release.

Bags of local produce will be available while supplies last. Oak Street Health will provide health screenings, and on-site flu shots will be available. Attendees looking to receive health services should bring proof of their health care coverage or insurance information.

The laundry days are sponsored by Aetna Better Health of Illinois.

