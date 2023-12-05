SOUTH SHORE — A free holiday concert debuts this weekend in South Shore, and its organizers hope to build the performance into a yearly tradition.

The Sounds of the Season celebration is 6-8:30 p.m. Friday at Bryn Mawr Community Church, 7000 S. Jeffery Blvd. in South Shore. To register for the event, click here.

The first concert kicks off with a ceremony in which the historical Bryn Mawr church will be lit up in honor of the holidays. Dreezy Claus, Chicago’s famous Black Santa portrayed by South Side native Andre Russell, will visit with neighbors during the ceremony.

A concert of holiday classics and modern tunes — featuring instrumentalists Benjamin Moore, Calvin Rodgers and Josh Boyd and vocalists Jayla Treasure, Candace Sanders, Tim Young and Chantel Varnado — will follow the lighting ceremony.

Guitarist Alex Nichols is the evening’s special guest performer. South Shore-based nonprofit Neighborhood Network Alliance is the event’s host. Free parking is available in the lot across from the church at 7001 S. Jeffery Blvd.

