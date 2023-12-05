GARFIELD PARK — Street upgrades are in place near the Garfield Park Conservatory, improving pedestrian and bike access to the popular West Side attraction and the surrounding park.

Mayor Brandon Johnson and local officials unveiled the protected bike lanes and raised crosswalks along Central Park Avenue on Monday. The $1.5 million project extends between Madison Street and Franklin Boulevard and includes:

Protected bike lanes between Madison Street and Franklin Boulevard, which connect to existing protected bike lanes on Franklin Boulevard and Lake Street.

Raised crosswalks in front of the Garfield Park Conservatory and Garfield Park field house, which improve visibility of pedestrians and encourage drivers to yield to people crossing the street.

Increased pedestrian space at the main entrance to the Garfield Park Conservatory, 300 N. Central Park Ave.

Johnson said at a press conference the bike safety improvements would benefit many bicyclists who ride on the West Side, including himself.

“With the completion of this infrastructure improvement project, neighbors and visitors will now be able to get to the Conservatory and other park destinations in a safer, more comfortable manner and access all that the West Side has to offer,” he said in a statement.

The West Side has been a hot spot for traffic collisions and fatalities for years. A 2017 Vision Zero Chicago Action Plan identified Austin and Garfield Park as high crash areas.

The Vision Zero report, which aims to reduce traffic fatalities in the city to zero by 2026, also found that Black Chicagoans are twice as likely to die in a crash than other city residents.

Prominent entertainment lawyer Linda Mensch was killed in a hit and run incident in 2021 while crossing the street after visiting the conservatory. Drivers have hit and killed at least five bicyclists throughout the city this year.

Ald. Jason Ervin (28th) said he has urged new infrastructure around the area for years. A driver hit a friend of his on Madison Street in 2005, he said at the press conference.

“Madison and Central Park [is] probably one of the most dangerous intersections outside of Downtown where we experience many traffic fatalities,“ Ervin said. “This project will help reduce dangerous speeding and traffic crashes on Central Park Avenue and improve accessibility to some of Garfield Park’s most popular destinations.”

The improvements are making a difference, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation. Initial data shows a nearly 60 percent decrease in people driving over 30 miles per hour on Central Park Avenue since the crosswalks and bike lanes were installed, spokesperson Erica Schroeder said.

“The improvements to Central Park Avenue not only enhance safety but help improve accessibility and quality of life for West Side residents,” Ald. Walter Burnett (27th) said in a statement.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: