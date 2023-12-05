LOGAN SQUARE — In an unassuming church basement, neighbors sort through donations and organize items on shelves, saving everything they can for reuse — down to the trash bags the donations came in.

This work is part of The Parlor, a sustainability-focused resource redistribution project assisting new arrivals, neighbors in need and the unhoused. It debuted last month in Logan Square.

Nestled inside St. Luke’s Lutheran Church of Logan Square, The Parlor is a dropoff location for needed items that get redistributed into the neighborhood via community partners and groups that can shop at the center for free. The store is not open to the broader public.

The project is an offshoot from organizers of Trash People, a grassroots collective formed in April 2022 that’s brought together dozens of neighbors for trash pickup events, volunteer fairs, donation drives and more to care for the neighborhood, founder Penny Lane said.

“The Parlor is a result of confidence building through that journey,” Lane said. “There’s so much effort that people are making in this space to help neighbors and to try and get things to be reused rather than to the landfill, but we just haven’t got the systems to make that easy. We want to make it more accessible for people to share with their community.”

Various healthcare items at The Parlor, a sustainability-focused resource redistribution project assisting new arrivals, neighbors in need and the unhoused in Logan Square in Nov. 29, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The project’s model builds off of mutual aid networks that have been on the forefront in assisting migrants at police stations, Lane said.

At the request of community partners, Lane posts needed items on The Parlor’s Instagram. People can donate by scheduling a donation dropoff slot online. Dropoffs must be booked in advance, and items cannot be dropped off at the church, volunteers said.

The Parlor collects everything from egg cartons to hygiene items, suitcases, clothes, shoes, empty pill jars and more.

Its partners include El Árbol, The Logan Square Migrant Support Network helping people at the Shakespeare (14th) District station, Humboldt Park Solidarity Network, Freestyle and Cusp Chicago.

Groups interested in partnering can reach out to The Parlor volunteers.

Penny Lane speaks at The Parlor, a sustainability-focused resource redistribution project assisting new arrivals, neighbors in need and the unhoused in Logan Square in Nov. 29, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Volunteer Aubry Parks-Fried said the initiative connects mutual aid groups helping migrants and neighbors in need.

In the three weeks the project has been live, The Parlor has received donations from over 100 people and has had 10 bulk pickups from its community partners, which shows great interest in the project and its efficacy, Lane said.

“I also view this as a support system for the people that are on the front lines with the people in need, because they are burnt out,” Parks-Fried said. “Somebody needs to take the mental load and coordination off of making these systems work. We’re trying to plug that in and and building community along with it.”

Aubry Parks-Fried sorts through donations at The Parlor, a sustainability-focused resource redistribution project assisting new arrivals, neighbors in need and the unhoused in Logan Square in Nov. 29, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Volunteers also see the project as a sustainable alternative to wasteful donation dumping, which has been rampant at police stations, churches and homes of volunteers in recent months, they said.

“This notion of community sharing and building better systems to allow us to do that is a really important discussion,” Lane said. “This project really is our tagline: for people and planet.”

About 30 volunteers have signed up to sort through items. People can register and sign up for 15 slots a week.

While The Parlor is fully run by community members, supporters raised over $5,000 to cover rent and minimal costs for supplies. That money will help the project operate in the space until the end of the year, though organizers are still raising money to keep it going through April and hire a part-time manager, Lane said.

Volunteers hope to apply for grant funding to support the project and are thankful to church leaders for hosting the project in their basement, she said.

Luggage at The Parlor, a sustainability-focused resource redistribution project assisting new arrivals, neighbors in need and the unhoused in Logan Square in Nov. 29, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Daniel Orkin, a member of El Árbol helping people at the 14th District, has collected winter items, yoga mats, suitcases and more for migrants thanks to The Parlor’s efforts, he said. He called the project a node in the mutual aid network that has helped distribute items more effectively.

Before partnering with the project, Orkin was collecting donations for migrants at his home, resulting in a wide variety of unnecessary donations left on his porch from people who wanted to help but didn’t know what items were most needed, he said.

“The Parlor has a really good job of being very deliberate in what they’re asking for in conjunction with their partner organizations,” Orkin said. “These sorts of connections being created are like phase one of building a lot more community resilience.”

El Árbol hosts donation sorting parties at a local church 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays and welcomes volunteers to help the initiative for as long as migrants are still at the station, Orkin said. Those who are interested can send Orkin a message on Instagram.

The Parlor organizers are planning two events to raise money for the project this week. Proceeds from Dice Night, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Longman & Eagle, 2657 N. Kedzie Ave., will go toward the project.

Tickets from Trash People’s holiday party and fundraiser, which is 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday at The Joinery, 2533 W. Homer St., will also support the cause. All are welcome to attend, Lane said. Tickets start at $50 and are available online.

