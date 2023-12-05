HUMBOLDT PARK — Following a surge in robberies on the Northwest Side, neighbors have started meeting to discuss crime prevention — and they’re calling on local officials to do more to help.

The Community Committee for Public Safety and Policing Initiatives held its first meeting Saturday at the Humboldt Park Library. About 35 neighbors talked about how ways to communicate with police and put pressure on local officials to do more to bring down crime in the 14th (Shakespeare) Police District, which covers Logan Square, the northern edge of Humboldt Park and parts of Avondale and Bucktown.

“This committee has one goal: to work with the police to reduce crime,” said Adam Burck, who was elected chairman of the committee last month. “My goal is to make real change.”

The group, which started in October, plans to host monthly meetings at various locations in the district. Although its members will work with the local police district council, it’s a separate entity.

Neighbors at Saturday’s meeting brainstormed potential policy changes, policing strategies and technology investments. They hope to eventually present their ideas to district officials and aldermen, who are “stuck in a bureaucracy,” Burck said.

The first meeting largely focused on the district’s increase in robberies, which has risen 59 percent since last year, according to police data shared with the group.

Adam Burck, chairman of the newly formed Community Committee for Public Safety and Policing Initiatives, shows robbery data to the crowd at the group’s first meeting Dec. 2 at the Humboldt Park library, 1605 N. Troy St. Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago

Data from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office’s indicates there were 64 armed robberies in the 14th District, but only 3 percent have an associated arrest. City data also shows the majority of robberies did not result in arrests.

Some neighbors at the meeting speculated that the Police Department’s updated chase policy could be behind the lack of arrests — echoing sentiments shared by some in nearby West Town, though there is not evidence to support those concerns.

“The current policy is written in a way that is biased towards not doing the pursuit,” Burck said. “Whatever is being done, it ain’t working.”

The city has changed its chase policy in recent years as criticism stacked up over costly lawsuits and dangerous car crashes. Part of the city’s policy includes a “balancing test” that officers must use to evaluate the potential risks of a car pursuit.

Neighbors also said robberies are often committed one after the other in quick succession before police can respond. Burck and others discussed implementing a rapid response strategy, a community alert system and investing in license plate readers and helicopters as ways to make it easier for police to track offenders leaving after a crime.

One member of the crowd said they were concerned the solutions being discussed were treating a “symptom” of a problem. They suggested that instead of buying expensive technology such as helicopters, funds could be used to incentivize people who may be aware of who the offenders are to tip off police before robberies occur.

Burck, who lives in Logan Square, is meeting with each alderperson whose wards are part of the 14th District and has met with the new district commander.

“I have confirmed meetings next week with the other [aldermen] and we’ll find out whether they’re going to walk the talk or not,” he said.

Burck recorded all of the participants’ ideas and concerns, closing the meeting on a vote to have a police officer present at the committee’s next meeting to speak with community members.

