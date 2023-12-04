LAKEVIEW — Steingold’s of Chicago will bring its modern Jewish deli to Wrigleyville with a second location across from the Friendly Confines soon.

Steingold’s announced the new deli, within the Hotel Zachary at 3630 N. Clark St., in its newsletter Friday, linking to an Eater article that broke the news.

The new location replaces the former West Town Bakery and aims to launch by Cubs opening day on March 28, according to Eater. The deli is a partnership with the Cubs and Marquee Development.

Hotel Zachary, 3630 N. Clark St. Credit: Facebook/Hotel Zachary

The new Steingold’s will feature the classic deli sandwiches, bagels, pastrami and chicken shawarma that it’s known for, while introducing new items like everything-bagel dogs on a stick, latke-tot poutine and corned beef grilled cheese, according to Eater.

Aaron Steingold, who opened the original Steingold’s in Irving Park in 2017, did not return requests for comment.

Steingold moved the deli to 3737 N. Southport Ave. in Lakeview in 2021, expanding it into the adjacent storefront near the Music Box Theatre.

Steingold hopes to continue growing the business by offering items in grocery stores and elsewhere, according to Eater.

