PORTAGE PARK — The closed St. Bartholomew school building will house hundreds of migrants early next month, officials announced late last week.

The Catholic school at 4910 W. Addison St., which closed earlier this year after merging with Pope Francis Academy, will house between 300-350 migrants, who could move in early January, wrote Ald. Ruth Cruz (30th) in a letter to constituents.

The decision was made between the city and the Archdiocese of Chicago, the alderwoman said.

“Utilizing the space as a temporary shelter will alleviate the strain on police districts, allowing officers to refocus entirely on community safety,” Cruz said in the letter.

Like other city-run shelters, strict rules will be enforced for migrants at the former school building, including entrance and exit screenings, 24/7 security, a curfew and no outside visitors or alcohol.

An informational meeting to share details on the plan is set to take place in the coming weeks but has not yet been scheduled, Cruz said.

“The Archdiocese of Chicago has offered tours of several archdiocesan properties with the city of Chicago, county and state representatives that could be used as temporary housing for asylum seekers,” Archdiocese spokesperson Susan Thomas said in a statement last week. “Those officials continue to work with us to determine which locations are appropriate for this purpose and to remove administrative barriers to their use.”

Migrants continue to seek shelter in tents outside Chicago Police Department’s 10th District in North Lawndale amid cold temperatures and the city’s efforts to “decompress” police stations, as seen on Nov. 29, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

St. Bartholomew is one of at least 17 churches that have begun housing migrants as faith groups partner with the city to get people out of the cold.

The city hopes to move migrants in and out of the churches “as fast as possible,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said last week. Most of the partnering churches have also committed to the 60-day maximum stays now governing city migrant shelters, officials said.

The city has rapidly opened more shelters and is working on the construction of winterized tent camps, clearing out police stations that have been overburdened with single men and families waiting for shelter placement.

There are over 32,000 people seeking asylum in Chicago and 1,032 waiting for a shelter spot who are currently staying at police stations and O’Hare Airport’s bus terminal area, according to the latest numbers from the city on new arrivals.

