PILSEN — Zins Flower Shop is bringing the joy of flowers to new mediums with the opening of a studio next door.

The shop opened in late 2019 right before the pandemic and has since seen tons of community support, owner Christina Stelyn said. Over time, she received increased requests to put on floral design classes and other assorted workshops. When a spot opened up next door, she seized the opportunity.

Zinnia’s Event Studio and Garden, 1011 W. 18th St., opened Nov. 25.

Stelyn, a single mom of two, said Zins Flower Shop is a family-owned and operated business. They’ve worked to preserve a lot of rustic, older features in the new studio, including exposed brick and tin ceilings. One of Stelyn’s favorite attractions is a courtyard, which makes the space indoor-outdoor, something she said isn’t easy to come by in Chicago.

She hopes the studio’s unique features will also make it ideal for small events. It’s already hosted a wreath-making class and a couple of community gatherings, she said.

“[The reception] has only been positive. Everyone’s so excited,” Stelyn said. “The people that have had their parties, they just love the space and all of their guests are just in awe of it, too. It just feels really good to be in there.”

Activities that will soon come to the studio include another wreath workshop, yoga instruction, making Kokedama moss balls and, for drink lovers, flower arrangement classes with cocktails. The classes will have different prices, and there are more accessible and affordable options in the works, Stelyn said.

Growing up, Stelyn always knew she wanted to be a florist and would beg designers to give her hands-on guidance, she said. The art has become her passion over the years, largely due to its ephemeral nature.

“Floral is a perishable item,” she said. “You spend all this time, you have to process the flower that’s been cut, and take care of it and know how to position it in a vase, but you know this, that it’s going to only last two weeks, three weeks tops. It’s really special.”

Stelyn plans to start increasing the number of classes they host in the new area in January and getting Chicagoans out of their homes even in less-than-ideal weather, she said. As a florist, she’s been able to take part in many of her customers’ special days — and holds a particular soft spot for micro-weddings, which she hopes to put on in the space because they are more intimate and special.

In an effort to stay sustainable and connected to other creatives, Stelyn regularly fills her shop with products from local artists, including a stained glass maker and candle crafter. She tries to source small shop items, including cards, from locals, as well, she said.

“I am just excited about expansion and the future of the store,” she said. “There’s studies out there [that show] it legit makes you happy to be around flowers. Especially in seasonal places like Chicago, you don’t have any greenery around you for a quarter of the year and I think that makes a huge difference.”

You can check out classes here and get more details on how to book events here.

