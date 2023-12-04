BACK OF THE YARDS — The city is looking for a developer to transform a historic Back of the Yards building.

The Stock Yards Bank building, built in 1925 at 4150 S. Halsted St. by Abraham Epstein, has been vacant since the 1970’s. Previous attempts to revitalize the city landmark have ultimately floundered.

Now, the iconic building is up for sale at $1.9 million, according to the city’s Department of Planning and Development. Crain’s Chicago first reported the news.

The city is calling it a “prime opportunity to invest” in the Southwest Side, according to its listing.

The 55,000-square-foot bank can be bought along with a 42,000-square-foot vacant lot across West Exchange Avenue from the bank building, which would ideally “complement” whatever the bank building is used for, officials said.

The interior lobby on the first floor of the Colonial Revival-style Stock Yards Bank Building, constructed in 1925 and shuttered in 1973, at 4146 South Halsted Street in Back of the Yards on July 20, 2021. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The bank building has been closed since 1973 — two years after the nearby Union Stock Yards closed midnight July 30, 1971.

The city bought the building in 2000, saving it from demolition. Officials did minor renovations in 2007 and granted it landmark status in 2008.

In 2020, the city contracted with Wight & Company to fully assess and stabilize the building. Wight & Company completed the $1.5 million in upgrades over the last few months of 2020.

The developer would be responsible for any remaining necessary repairs, including any environmental remediation. Whoever takes over the building also must preserve the bank’s significant features in accordance with its landmark status, city officials said.

Anyone interested in hearing more about the properties can attend a city webinar 10 a.m. Dec. 13. Applications to buy the site are due Jan. 12.

Block Club’s Colin Boyle contributed to reporting.

