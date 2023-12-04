ROGERS PARK — A Rogers Park local and Loyola University alum spent two weeks eating nothing but eggs while creating the menu for his new breakfast cafe.

Andrew Oh opened Eggs With Benefits, 6441 N. Sheridan Road, in October. The casual restaurant offers classic breakfast sandwiches as well as egg and rice bowls inspired by the meals Oh ate growing up as a Korean American, he said.

Eggs With Benefits’ bacon sandwich costs $8.99. Credit: Provided/Eggs With Benefits

“For the sandwiches, we just wanted to elevate them a bit with high-quality eggs, protein and bread,” Oh said. “With the bowls, we were recreating our childhood, but trying to make it palatable for a non-Korean.”

Oh grew up in Rogers Park and graduated from Loyola University in 2012, so he wanted to bring his first restaurant endeavor to his home neighborhood, he said.

For the past five years, Oh worked under William Song, who founded BopNGrill, a fast-casual Korean restaurant franchise with a Rogers Park location a couple of blocks away. Oh said he’s learned a lot from Song and worked closely with him when designing the concept of Eggs With Benefits.

“The way we conceived this menu follows that same strain of making something that’s very well known and putting enough of a twist on it where it won’t scare people away, but it’ll also draw in those who are familiar with it,” Oh said.

Andrew Oh, owner of Eggs with Benefits, scrambles an egg to include in a bacon sandwich. Credit: Block Club Chicago/Kayleigh Padar

Oh’s main goal is to make high-quality food that’s “as fast and delicious as possible” at a price point college students can afford, he said. Eggs with Benefits’ menu features a variety of egg sandwiches made with fresh ingredients but priced between $6-$11.

The most popular is the bacon sandwich, a bun topped with grilled onions, a fluffy scrambled egg and bacon.

Eggs With Benefits’ Japanese curry bowl costs $9.99. Credit: Provided/Eggs With Benefits

The restaurant also serves numerous egg and rice bowls, that are priced between $10-$16 and inspired by Korean American breakfast classics, Oh said.

Oh loves making the Japanese curry hash bowl, which is a hashbrown batty, Japanese curry, rice and a soft scrambled egg topped with sesame seeds and chives.

He also enjoys serving up Doshirak, a Korean lunch bowl made with spam, sauteed kimchi, rice, soft scrambled egg and seasoned nori.

“It’s been really fun to see people open up to the bowls and comment on how they’re unique or to see people who know of it and talk about how there’s nowhere else they can find it,” Oh said.

Eggs with Benefits is open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

