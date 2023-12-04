WOODLAWN — Chicago’s progressives won big in 2023, unexpectedly sweeping Mayor Brandon Johnson into office and expanding their influence in City Council.

But Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th), herself part of the progressive slate of council members, doesn’t think that was necessarily the best outcome.

In an extensive interview on “The Ben Joravsky Show” last week, Taylor said Chicago’s progressive movement was unprepared to take over the city’s highest office.

“We should not be on the fifth floor, and I’m speaking my whole heart,” Taylor said. “… We were not ready, because we haven’t been in government long enough to know how government really runs.”

Rather than pouring their efforts into securing the mayorship in 2023, progressives should have rallied behind securing a veto-proof, 34-seat majority in City Council, Taylor said.

“I felt like we not ready and it’s showing out in the wash. I don’t got to say it, people see it,” she told Joravsky. “We’re pretending like now we got the power, let us show you how it’s supposed to be done. And we look real stupid right now.”

Achieving that goal, rather than pursuing the city’s top post, would have improved the progressive movement’s chances of sustaining and growing its power in City Hall, Taylor told Block Club Friday. As it stands, progressives haven’t had time to learn and wield their newfound power after fighting so long against old machine politics, she said.

But the 2023 election is nearly a year in the rearview mirror, and Johnson is in charge. He — and the movement that swept him into office — must do more than they have been to foster an inclusive city if they want to remain in power, Taylor said.

“The thing that’s different about the movement than it is with white supremacy is that we’re supposed to have sympathy and empathy for each other, to listen to each other,” she said. “I think the mayor needs to think about all the people that helped him get to the space, and use us as his sounding board.”

Progressive Chicago Alds. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez (clockwise from top left), Andre Vasquez, Carlos Ramirez Rosa, Jeanette Taylor, Byron Sigcho Lopez, Daniel La Spata, Maria Hadden and Matt Martin. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

During her hour-long “Joravsky Show” appearance Tuesday, Taylor criticized Johnson’s former floor leader Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) for his treatment of Ald. Emma Mitts (37th) and called on Black and Latino alderpeople to do more to bridge racial tensions in their communities, among other topics.

Ramirez-Rosa, a progressive rabble-rouser and the only Democratic Socialist alderperson when he was elected in 2015, resigned from his powerful positions as floor leader and zoning committee chair last month after blocking Mitts from entering council chambers. He narrowly avoided censure after Johnson cast a tie-breaking vote in his favor; Taylor left the chamber before the vote and did not return, WTTW reported.

The influx of asylum seekers and migrants into Chicago over the last year-plus has also led some Black political and community leaders to blast the city for helping new arrivals while ignoring longtime Chicagoans’ needs.

Both situations, which have ties to the migrants’ arrivals, reflect how progressives have lost touch with those who put them in power as they’ve responded to political crises, Taylor said.

“It feels like we’ve got some more work to do, and we don’t know government as well as the folks that have been in charge of it,” the South Side alderperson said. “We’ve got a lot of challenges, and I feel like … we’re so concentrated on the fifth floor [the location of the Mayor’s Office in City Hall] now, that we are not organizing.”

A spokesperson for Johnson did not respond to questions about Taylor’s comments as of Monday morning.

Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke at a press conference on the mobilization of Chicago’s faith and philanthropic communities in providing housing and resources for new arrivals at Grace and Peace Lutheran Church on Nov. 28, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Taylor, a two-term alderperson and Democratic Socialist Caucus member, said the mayor’s office isn’t the only place where she worries politics are taking precedence over Chicagoans’ needs. They extend to the progressive wing of City Council — herself included.

Though health issues that left “fluid in her heart and lungs” are a major reason she knocked on fewer doors in 2023 than during her freshman campaign in 2019, her political obligations are another reason for the drop-off, she said.

Since taking power, progressives “think we can [do everything on] social media. We stopped knocking doors,” Taylor said.

Despite Taylor’s frustrations, the fact remains that progressives control the mayor’s office and have a significant influence in City Council. They have at least three more years under Johnson to advance a “movement” agenda, she said.

Taylor has spoken out in recent days on her desire to hold fellow progressives accountable to their promises, not to sow division, she said. She took aim at Johnson’s critics who expect him to solve the city’s entrenched issues of racism and inequitable development.

“This administration and this movement is not going to fix what has been wrong for 400 years, and it’s unreasonable and unrealistic to ask us to,” Taylor said.

Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) shows emotion as she discusses a vote to receive funds in support of migrants at a City Council meeting on March 15, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Taylor also credited Johnson, who has come under fire for his administration’s miscommunications and contradictions with alderpeople around assistance to asylum seekers, for handling the situation better than his predecessor, Lori Lightfoot.

Johnson has “been made to show his hand” on a situation he inherited, Taylor told Joravsky. The mayor has done his best to craft and communicate his plans for asylum seekers with little state or federal support, she said.

Taylor butted heads with Lightfoot over the opening of the Wadsworth migrant shelter in the 20th Ward, saying the former mayor decided to house asylum seekers there without input from the alderperson and the community.

But Taylor’s stated desire to address the needs of both longtime Black residents and new arrivals has drawn ire from ward residents opposed to assisting asylum seekers. It was a key point of contention in her 2023 reelection campaign.

She narrowly avoided a runoff against challengers Jennifer Maddox and Andre Smith, the latter of whom was arrested for trespassing as he protested the Wadsworth shelter.

Since taking office, Taylor has also supported affordable housing protections and other anti-displacement measures as the Obama Presidential Center is built in the neighboring 5th Ward. She worked closely with community organizers to secure the 2020 Woodlawn Housing Preservation Ordinance.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast:

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: