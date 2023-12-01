CHICAGO — Looking to get into the holiday spirit? We’ve got you covered. It’s not too late to plan a plethora of cultural outings this year!

Chicagoans can attend the beloved Joffrey Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” enjoy Christmas jams with a mariachi band, watch a musical about saving Hanukkah, honor Kwanzaa with an arts celebration and ring in the new year with Blue Man Group.

Here’s a roundup of 34 plays, concerts, improv shows and more to celebrate the season:

Rembrant Chamber Musicians host annual Holiday Baroque concerts. Credit: Provided

7 p.m. Friday at Church of the Atonement, 5749 N. Kenmore Ave.

3 p.m. Sunday at Alice Millar Chapel, 1870 Sheridan Rd., Evanston

A Rembrandt tradition, this concert features festive works by Handel, Vivaldi, Bach and more. General admission tickets are $36 online. Students and children get in free.

6:30 Saturday

FACETS, 1517 W. Fullerton Ave.

Catch this holiday horror film and “feminist masterpiece” in which an obscene phone caller terrorizes a sorority during the holidays. There will be a pre-screening meet and greet and post-screening Q&A session with cast member Lynne Griffin. Tickets are $10-15 online.

Saturday through Dec. 23, Thursdays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Chicago Loop Synagogue, 16 S. Clark St.

In Strawdog Theatre’s musical adaptation of Eric Kimmel’s book, a traveling troupe of actors must save Hanukkah in a town where no one is celebrating it. Tickets are available here; streaming tickets are also available.

The Joffrey Ballet’s iteration of ‘The Nutcracker’ returns this weekend. Credit: Provided: Todd Rosenberg

Saturday through Dec. 27

Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Dr.

Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon’s holiday classic returns to the main stage this month, with magical performances by the Joffrey Ballet against a Chicago setting. Tickets start at $40 online.

Sundays through Dec. 31

The Second City Mainstage, 1616 N. Wells St.

Enjoy mimosas, bites and improv comedy with a local band of merrymakers. Tickets are $35 online.

11 a.m. Sunday

Old Town School of Folk Music, 4545 N. Lincoln Ave.

Sing wintry tunes with local artists and ensembles at this family singalong, open to all ages and faiths. Tickets are $12 for the general public and $10 for members online.

7 p.m. Sunday

Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave.

Hear beloved holiday tunes and original music from the Ohio-based folk music group and husband-wife duo Over the Rhine, featuring Linford Detweiler and Karin Bergquist. Tickets are $38 for the general public and $36 for members. Purchase them here.

7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday

Fourth Presbyterian Church, 126 E. Chestnut St.

Grammy-winning men’s chorus Chanticleer is bringing its rich sound to a holiday celebration in Chicago. Tickets start at $39 online.

Mary Schmich and Eric Zorn. Credit: Provided: Ken Carl

Dec 7-10

Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave.

Sing and carol with former Chicago Tribune columnists Mary Schmich and Eric Zorn for this 25th annual holiday party. Songbooks will be provided for the singalong. Tickets are $54 for the general public and $52 for members. Purchase them online.

Thursday through Dec. 28

Chicago Theater, 175 N. State St.

Cirque du Soleil’s first holiday show tells the story of a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays — featuring thrilling acrobatics and a classic holiday soundtrack. The show is based on the classic poem by Clement Clarke Moore, “A Visit from Saint Nicolas.” Tickets can be purchased online.

8 p.m. Dec. 8

Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr.

Celebrate Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus’ 40th anniversary with a plethora of holiday favorites. Tickets are $29 online.

Lakeview’s Music Box Theatre is hosting its 40th annual Christmas Sing-A-Long and Double Feature. Credit: Provided

Dec. 8-24

Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport Ave.

Catch double screenings of holiday movies and sing holiday carols with fellow neighbors during intermission at this 40th annual Christmas extravaganza. Find movie information, showtimes and tickets online.

Dec. 8-31

American Blues Theater, 5627 N. Lincoln Ave.

Small town everyman George Bailey has fallen on desperate times and only a miracle can save him. Filled with original music and classic holiday carols, American Blues Theater’s version of this Frank Capra classic, told in a 1940s radio broadcast format, is the 2nd longest-running holiday play in Chicago. Tickets are available for purchase here to see the show at the Theater’s just-opened new home.

Dec. 8-17

Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland Ave.

Watch as an ensemble of professional actors, comedians and musicians bring to life the sketches, songs and performances by Chicago Public Schools students via PlayMaker’s Laboratory. From classic holiday stories to hilarious dialogue to calls for social change, there is something for everyone at this family-friendly event. Tickets are $15-25 here.

4-4:45 p.m. Dec. 9

Driehaus Museum, 40 E. Erie St.

Faculty and students of the Music Institute of Chicago will be performing songs for Hanukkah. Admission is free and no tickets are necessary.

A Chicago Chorale Christmas

8 p.m. Dec. 9 and 3 p.m. Dec. 10

St. Michael’s Church in Old Town 1633 N. Cleveland Ave. (Dec. 9) and St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5472 S. Kimbark Ave. (Dec. 10)

The choral group opens its 2023-24 season with this pair of holiday concerts, which will feature recognized classics, audience favorites and new music composed especially for the season. Audience members are encouraged to chime in on the carols. Tickets range from $15 to $35 ad are available online.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 10

Café Brauer, 2021 N. Stockton Dr.

Swing and tap your toes to the Chris White Jazz Trio’s take on Vince Guaraldi’s 1965 classic soundtrack to “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” This performance is open to all ages. Tickets are $30 online.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 15

Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr.

Immerse yourself in a variety of holiday music, from Christmas classic to traditional Jewish and Latin American tunes, from “Christmas Ala Valse” to “White Christmas.” Tickets are $25 online.

Athenaeum Theatre Credit: Eric Allix Rogers

Dec. 15-20

Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport Ave.

This intimate holiday production is inspired by the classic American film “It’s a Wonderful Life” and performed as a 1940s live radio broadcast. The performance features live Foley artists for all sound effects, and there will be a Holiday Happy Hour and live jazz one hour before each performance. Tickets are available for $20-25 online.

Dec. 15-23

Chicago Symphony Orchestra, 220 S. Michigan Ave.

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Ashley Brown — Broadway’s titular Mary Poppins — will be performing carols and holiday songs to usher in the season. This event is recommended for ages 5 and up. Showtimes and tickets are available online.

4:30 p.m. Dec. 17

Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave.

Join Reggio “The Hoofer” McLaughlin and friends for this annual Christmas production, spicing up The Nutcracker’s classic ballet with rhythm from swinging tap, Spanish gypsy flamenco and Mexican zapateado. Watch as students and professional dancers take to the stage for this multicultural and percussive performance. Tickets are $20 for the general public and $18 for members. Purchase them online.

4-4:45 p.m. Dec. 21

Driehaus Museum, 40 E. Erie St.

Celebrate Kwanzaa with arts and culture programming at the Driehaus Museum. Admission is free and no tickets are necessary.

Dec. 22-23

Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave.

Celebrate the holidays with family, neighbors and the Latin Grammy-nominaed band Mariachi Herencia de México. The group will perform Mexican and American holiday hits. Tickets are $40 for the general public and $38 for members. Buy them online.

8 p.m. Dec. 15

Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave.

Jam to retro soul band Hollyy and special guests at this 3rd annual “Hollyy-day” concert. Tickets start at $18 online.

2:30 p.m. Dec. 17

Artifact Events, 4325 N. Ravenswood Ave.

Clap, dance and sing along to traditional and contemporary Irish melodies and Christmas classics at this holiday concert. There will also be artwork by woodworker Christian Brokerud on display. Tickets are $30 here.

6 p.m. Dec. 17

Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St.

Follow the story of a young girl searching for her purpose, a tale of Black Nativity modernized and told through dance, from ballet to tap to hip hop. General admission tickets are $20-40 online.

Dec. 20-30

Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B Wells Dr.

Step into the Sugar Hill neighborhood of Harlem for this reimagining of the classic Nutcracker tale, this time steeped in jazz and seen through the lens of a high-society Black girl in 1930s Manhattan. Tickets are available online.

Through Dec. 30

Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave.

Follow the story of Cindy-Lou Who and her falling-out with the Grinch in this grown-up update on Dr. Seuss’ holiday classic, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” General admission tickets are $39 online.

Through Dec. 31

Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn St.

Get in the Christmas spirit with this holiday classic and rediscover the magic of the season with the miserly Scrooge. Tickets start at $30 online.

Through Dec. 31

Studebaker Theater – Fine Arts Building, 410 S. Michigan Ave.

This stage adaptation of a decades-old Jim Henson classic TV special — based on a 1971 children’s book, “Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas” — is filled with high-stakes stories and one humble tale about impoverished woodland creatures. Tickets range from $35-$119 and are available online.

Through Dec. 31

The Second City Mainstage, 1616 N. Wells St. and UP Comedy Club, 230 W. North Ave.

Enjoy fast-paced, interactive comedy featuring seasonal songs, sketches and improv — where “festive family gatherings, office parties, classic holiday movies, and Mariah Carey’s entire catalogue will all get roasted like chestnuts on an open fire.” Tickets start at $29 online.

Chicagoans can ring in 2024 with the Blue Man Group. Credit: Provided

1, 4, 7 and 10 p.m. Dec. 31

Briar Street Theater, 3133 N. Halsted St.

Catch four special Blue Man Group holiday performances to ring in the new year on Dec. 31. There will be pre-show face painting and post-show celebrations with party hats, noisemakers and a rendition of the Scottish song “Auld Land Syne.” Tickets are available online.

Through Jan. 14

Black Ensemble Theater, 4450 N. Clark St.

Enjoy a fun-filled iteration of a timeless tale where “Cinderella is from the projects, the Stepmamma works at the Post Office, the Brothers are from the Hood, and the Fairygodmamma hails from Jamaica.” Tickets are $56.50 online.

