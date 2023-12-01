THE LOOP — This holiday season, nobody’s going to bring Evillene no bad news.

You could say the same for the aptly named Melody A. Betts, whose clarion vocals and gigawatt presence bring the house down in a brand-new production of “The Wiz.” The Broadway-bound revival just began its two-week run at the Cadillac Palace, 151 W. Randolph St.

A longtime presence on Chicago stages, from the Lyric Opera to the Goodman to Chicago Shakespeare, Betts now grabs the spotlight on a national scale, touring the country before the New York run that begins March 29.

“It really means a lot to me, growing up as a Black person, to do a show that really represents my life and my culture,” Betts told Block Club. “It gives us the opportunity to share how we are, unapologetically. This is our music … and it means a lot to be able to do us, on this scale.”

Betts appears onstage in the first five minutes of the show, winning huge laughs as her Auntie Em grapples with a back-talking teenage Dorothy. Then she wows the audience by launching into the soulful ballad, “The Feeling We Once Had.”

But that moving introduction is just a prelude to her indelible take on the Wicked Witch of the West. Thanks to Betts’ performance — and an updated, more comedic script — Evillene is hilariously menacing. (Or is that menacingly hilarious?) Her killer Act Two number, “No Bad News,” pumps the audience just before Evillene tosses several Winkies straight into the incinerator in a laugh-till-you-cry sequence.

The show marks a career high for Betts, who grew up in Belmont-Cragin and sang in a gospel choir in Humboldt Park. When not touring, she lives with her 19-year-old daughter in Old Irving Park/Avondale.

This gig is special to her, not just because of the Broadway trajectory: It’s the show itself, which has made a deep impact for almost half a century. With an ebullient R&B/soul score by Charlie Smalls, the musical triumphed on Broadway in 1975, winning seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and running for four years.

“It was so huge in the Black culture,” said Betts, 46, who was an infant when the movie version of “The Wiz” came out in 1978, with Diana Ross as a grownup version of Dorothy and Michael Jackson as the Scarecrow. Its soundtrack became her Rosetta Stone, opening entire worlds in her imagination and, ultimately, keying her into the possibilities of music and performance.

“To keep me occupied, my mother would let me, as a 3- or 4-year-old, operate the record player. I used to sit and do that for hours,” she recalled. “‘The Wiz’ was the first record they ever gave me, so that was my introduction to musicals, to theater. That’s what got me started on the road, doing this as a living.”

Chicago connections run throughout this production, from its roots as a beloved children’s book at the dawn of the 20th century to the current script. Author L. Frank Baum lived in Humboldt Park when he wrote the original novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” (and multiple sequels). “The Wiz” features Dorothy in magical silver shoes, which is a nod to the original text, instead of the sparkly red versions in the 1939 film that preoccupied Betts. In the backdrop of Emerald City on stage, you can spot an elevated train that looks a lot like the El.

“I’ve always had a fascination with Oz,” Betts said. “The [1939] movie version with Judy Garland and the ruby slippers, I watched that growing up more than I should have. I cared about this young girl and her journey to find herself. I remember how much ‘Over the Rainbow’ meant to me. I was totally obsessed with the ruby slippers, and now I wear sparkly shoes all the time.”

Meanwhile, the script to this revival boasts a winning punch-up by comedian Amber Ruffin, who launched her improv career at iO Chicago before breaking into stardom on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and, ultimately, her own talk show.

“The story remains the same,” Betts noted. “But Amber is a comedic genius, and she’s brought a lift to this piece: a lift in relationships, a lift in the laughs.”

After being on the road since September, Betts spoke of her excitement to come home — and to share her favorite local things with her castmates. “Listen, I started talking about Chicago before we even got here,” she said with a laugh.

To welcome them to town, she ordered “a whole bunch of treats” from Strugglebeard Bakery. Also on her list: Lou Malnati’s pizza, Portillo’s Italian beef and Garrett’s popcorn. “I want them to experience all of the goodness Chicago has to offer,” she said.

“The Wiz” runs through Dec. 10 at the Cadillac Palace. Ticket prices vary (currently $88-$151). During the holiday break from touring, Betts performs a one-night-only cabaret concert, “Welcome to Beltsville,” Dec. 18 at Mercury Theater. Tickets are $45.

