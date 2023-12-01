CHICAGO — Chicagoans can bundle up and beat the winter blues at heated patios and rooftops across the city.

There are plenty of places to grab libations and food while keeping warm and toasty across the city, whether you’re in the mood for Greek eats, Latin street food, cocktails in the sky, beer by the fire or just good old comfort food.

Block Club rounded up more than heated 30 bars and patios in the city. Have one you think we should add? Email the details to Newsroom@BlockClubChi.org.

Andersonville

Fireside Restaurant & Lounge in Andersonville at 5739 N. Ravenswood Ave. Credit: Provided

Fireside Restaurant & Lounge

5739 N. Ravenswood Ave.

773-561-7433

Feast on salads, burgers, ribs and more classic American fare on Fireside’s heated, all-weather patio.

Beverly And Morgan Park

Stay warm in Open Outcry Brewing Company’s cozy domes through the winter. Credit: Provided

Open Outcry Brewing Company

10934 S. Western Ave.

773-629-6055

Indulge in beer and pizza at this South Side establishment while staying cozy and warm in outdoor glass domes on the patio.

Bronzeville And Near South Side

Stay warm while sitting 22 stories in the sky with VU Rooftop’s fire pits and personal igloos. Credit: Provided

VU Rooftop

133 E. Cermak Road

312-528-0191

Sitting 22 stories high, VU’s rooftop bar features city vistas, three bars and two patios, plus fire pits, private igloos and retractable windows for cold temperatures.

Downtown

Château Carbide

230 N. Michigan Ave., 24th floor

312-777-9000

Perched atop the Pendry Chicago hotel, this French-countryside-inspired rooftop boasts a cocktail bar, seasonal bites and an indoor-outdoor space filled with lush greenery. Its seasonal Winter Garden also offers private winter lodges, each with a cozy fireplace, blankets and plush seating for up to six people.

Londonhouse Chicago

85 E. Wacker Drive, 22nd floor

312-357-1200

Sip hot and cold holiday cocktails on LondonHouse Chicago’s rooftop — decked with private heated igloos, twinkling lights and whimsical decor.

Offshore is the nation’s largest rooftop, located at 1000 E. Grand Ave. Credit: Provided

Offshore Rooftop & Bar

1000 E. Grand Ave.

312-535-6660

Enjoy American fare and a full-service bar at the nation’s largest rooftop, with collapsable floor-to-ceiling windows and sweeping views of the city and Lake Michigan.

Private greenhouses take over RPM Seafood’s patio through the cold months. Credit: Provided

RPM Seafood

317 N. Clark St.

312-900-9035

Indulge in fine dining and drinks by the Chicago River in private greenhouses that dot RPM’s patio through the cold months.

Get cozy with warm drinks and firepits while dining in the sky at Upstairs at the Gwen. Credit: Provided

Upstairs At The Gwen

521 N. Rush St.

312-645-1500

Sip on warm drinks, cozy up by fire pits and enjoy curling and cocktails on The Gwen’s Art Deco-inspired rooftop, reimagined for cold winter temperatures.

Hyde Park

Ascione Bistro

1500 E. 55th St.

773-363-8161

Indulge in pasta, salads, meat, wine and more Italian-inspired eats and drinks on enclosed, heated patio spaces.

Lakeview

Farm Bar

1300 W. Wellington Ave.

773-281-2599

Enjoy comforting Midwestern cuisine, including burgers, cheese curds and tomato soup, on this Lakeview establishment’s heated outdoor patio. Alongside a menu of “food your grandmother would have made,” guests can sip on beer, cocktails and ciders.

Lincoln Park

The J. Parker boasts skyline scenery from its Lincoln Park rooftop, which is enclosed and heated through colder temperatures. Credit: Provided: Galdones Photography

The J. Parker

1816 N. Clark St., Suite 13

312-254-4747

Dine and drink on this enclosed and heated rooftop above Hotel Lincoln, complete with views of Lake Michigan and the skyline.

Logan Square

Andros Taverna is an indoor-outdoor Greek restaurant in the heart of Logan Square. Credit: Provided

Andros Taverna

2542 N. Milwaukee Ave.

773-365-1900

This contemporary Greek and Mediterranean hot spot serves up menu items like kataifi cheese pie, spanakopita and pistachio cocktails. Guests can enjoy outdoor dining on a heated patio, enclosed by a glass canopy.

Park & Field

3509 W. Fullerton Ave.

773-360-7373

This indoor-outdoor vintage sports club serves up chef-made meals, craft beer and cocktails. Through the winter season, guests can stay warm in fully enclosed and heated spaces with fire pits.

An arepa from Rica Arepa Venezuelan Restaurant. Credit: Provided

Rica Arepa

4253 W. Armitage Ave.

773-543-3000

Savor authentic Venezuelan meals and drinks at a laid-back venue with a heated and enclosed rooftop.

The Whale

2427 N. Milwaukee Ave.

773-825-2900

From an open-air, heated patio, guests can enjoy upscale dining and an open bar serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Pilsen

Pilsen Yards serves up food, drinks and music at its indoor-outdoor venue. Credit: Provided

Pilsen Yards

1163 W. 18th St.

312-243-2410

This eatery and bar serves up Latin street food, from tacos and ceviche to carne asada and hummus. Grab a drink and enjoy music from the venue’s heated patio, with vinyl DJ sets taking over the hot spot Thursday-Sunday.

River North

The IO Godfrey’s Winter Wonderland. Credit: Provided

IO Godfrey

127 W. Huron St.

312-374-1830

Dreamy decor and enchanting igloos take over the IO Godfrey’s rooftop, creating a winter wonderland for the holiday season.

Joy District

112 W. Hubbard St.

312-651-3979

This River North establishment’s third-floor rooftop turns into a winter wonderland during colder months, complete with heaters, enclosed igloos for outdoor dining and seasonal decor.

Tanta

118 W. Grand Ave.

312-222-9700

Sip on a Pisco Sour and soak in Peruvian culture at Tanta’s indoor-outdoor venue with a heated rooftop.

The Smith

400 N. Clark St.

312-312-5100

Enjoy upscale dining and drinks on The Smith’s heated outdoor patio in the heart of River North.

South Loop

Reggies

2105 S. State St.

312-949-0120

Stay warm on this music club’s rooftop bar, which is heated with a wood stove and propane heaters. It also features eight flat-screen TVs, a pool table, basketball pop-a-shot and bag games.

West Loop

Aba’s winter-ready rooftop patio in West Loop. Credit: Provided

Aba

302 N. Green St.

773-645-1400

Escape to this indoor-outdoor Mediterranean restaurant and stay warm through the colder months on its heated rooftop patio.

Cabra Chicago’s rooftop space previously decked out for the holidays. Credit: Provided

Cabra

200 N. Green St.

312-761-1717

Immerse yourself in Peruvian-inspired eats and drinks while taking in views from this West Loop establishment’s enclosed rooftop space.

Selva

311 N. Morgan St.

312-764-1919

Atop the Emily Hotel’s seventh-floor rooftop is a cocktail bar and patio inspired by nights in Mexico, kept warm with heated lamps and fires.

West Town

Beatnik

1604 W. Chicago Ave.

312-929-4945

Enjoy the outdoors — without the cold — in Beatnik’s courtyard-style dining space, filled with lush greenery and enclosed by full-length windows through the winter months.

Sip on a handcrafted cocktail and cozy up by the fireplace at Frontier’s beer garden. Credit: Provided

Frontier

1072 N. Milwaukee Ave.

773-772-4322

Toast to the holidays and get toasty by the fireplace in Frontier’s all-weather beer garden.

Wicker Park And Bucktown

Big Star

1531 N. Damen Ave.

773-235-4039

Beat the winter blues with tacos and whiskey on Big Star’s enclosed, heated patio space.

Chill in an igloo and try your hand at curling on the Kennedy Rooftop. Credit: Provided

Kennedy Rooftop

1551 W. North Ave.

773-270-6770

Cozy up and keep warm on the Kennedy Rooftop’s heated terrace on the eighth floor of Hyatt Place. Guests can reserve their own rooftop igloo.

Paradise Park

1913 W. North Ave.

773-687-9117

This trailer-park-themed heated patio is open year-round, serving up pizza, drinks and good times.

Taxim is a Greek restaurant in Wicker Park. Credit: Provided

Taxim

1558 N. Milwaukee Ave.

773-252-1558

Feel the heat year-round on Taxim’s rooftop while sipping Greek wines and spirits.

The Perch

1932 W. Division St.

773-486-2739

Avoid the winter blues at The Perch’s heated beer garden.

Whiskey Business

1367 N. Milwaukee Ave.

773-698-7362

This Wicker Park establishment is offering movie nights, curling, heated igloos and more through the winter.

Wrigleyville

Wood’s indoor dining and outdoor patio spaces. Credit: Provided

Wood

3335 N. Halsted St.

773-935-9663

Wood offers indoor seating and an outdoor heated patio space so guests can stay warm while enjoying local food and libations.

