CHICAGO — Don’t let winter weather get you down. Getting outside can make the cold and dreary season a little more tolerable.

Check out these 15 outdoor events in and near Chicago for December:

Hours vary – Nov. 24 through Feb. 19 (Weather permitting)

Midway Plaisance Ice Rink, 1130 Midway Plaisance.

Dust off your ice skates and head to the rink! This outdoor ice rink is open daily, with open skate sessions and programs like Senior Skate, Stick and Puck and Pond Hockey. Looking for mobility support? Call ahead to try sled-assisted skating. Register online: Sign up for open skate or a program two weeks ahead to make sure you can hit the ice.

12:30 p.m. Dec. 2

Meet up at Working Bikes, 2434 S. Western Ave., and ride to the Garfield Park Conservatory, 300 N. Central Park Ave.

Femmes and Thems meets every first Saturday of the month for a no-drop social ride. (No-drop means no one is left behind!) The group welcomes all forms of micromobility, from trikes and scooters to e-bikes, cruisers, road and cargo bikes. The casual ride runs about 10-12 miles per hour. Check their Instagram for up-to-date route and time info. Registration is not required.

The West Lagoon around Wooded Island in Jackson Park on Aug. 26, 2021. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

8-10 a.m. Dec. 7

Wooded Island, Jackson Park (Check out the online map for parking and route info.)



Grab binoculars, layers and a bird field guide before meeting the Chicago Bird Alliance at the west side of the Columbia Basin (North Lagoon). You’ll walk about 2 miles through Wooded Island and Bobolink Meadow while looking for feathered winter friends. This event is free, and attendees don’t need to be a Chicago Audubon member to attend. Pro tip: Don’t have binocs or a field guide? Look into the Birding Gear Exchange for new birders in need. Registration is not required.

6-9 p.m. Dec. 7

Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, 2430 N. Cannon Drive.

Have you ever wanted to check out Peggy Notebart Nature Museum after dark? This 21+ after-hours event is the perfect opportunity to learn about nature and meet some neat animals (Think: turtles, snakes and other creatures). Warm up in the Judy Istock Butterfly Haven and enjoy the newest exhibit, The Art of Ezra Tucker. You can even dissect an owl pellet and meander the new Sustainability Center. Register online: $20-$25 tickets required.

Sip local beers during the Urban Rivers holiday party at Off Color Brewing on Dec. 7, 2023. Credit: Facebook/Off Color Brewing

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 9

Long Room Chicago, 1612 W. Irving Park Road. Ste. 1

Meet Outsiders Chicago to hike a 9.3-mile wide gravel path with about 400 feet of elevation. Attendees will meet at Long Room Chicago and depart for Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve at 10:30. The hike begins at 12:30 and includes time for a snack and a stop at a local restaurant for a late lunch/early dinner. Dress warmly in layers, and bring water and snacks! Pro tip: Pack a thermos with a hot beverage to warm you up from the inside out. Register online: Tickets range from $59.95 to $77.95, including transportation, a guided hike and Fat Tire beer.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 9

Chicago Botanic Garden Learning Center Classroom 1, 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe.

If you’ve ever wandered a Chicagoland greenspace and wondered about the trees, this is the class for you. Meet up with a talented ecologist to walk through McDonald Woods while identifying trees and shrubs. Dress warmly in layers and bring water and snacks. Pro tip: Download an app like Pl@nt Net ahead of time to help you ID plants with photos as you walk. Register online: Tickets range from $49 for members and $62 for nonmembers.

A red winged blackbird hangs out in a tree at Montrose Beach on April 27, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

10 a.m.-11 a.m. Dec. 9

Ford Calumet Environmental Center – Big Marsh Park, 11555 S. Stony Island Ave.

Did you know coffee growing can affect birds? Learn how this massive industry and tasty beverage can have an impact on our feathered friends and how to choose coffee beans with minimal impact on birds. Attendees will sip brews from Wood Warbler Coffee Roasters during this unique learning opportunity. Register online: This event is free but requires registration.

7:30 a.m. Dec. 9 – 4 p.m. Dec. 10

Dark Matter Coffee – The Mothership, 738 N. Western Ave.

Try winter bike camping with Out Our Front Door on a two-day biking loop starting and ending in Ukrainian Village. Attendees stay a night in heated cabins (or camp) at Camp Reinberg in Deer Grove Forest Preserve. Ride 45 miles day one and 32 miles day two, both at about 12-15 miles per hour. You’ll pass creeks, see wildlife and pedal along Lake Michigan before getting cozy at a fire and sleeping in bunk beds (or your tent). Register online: $105 tickets include the guided tour, campground fees, dinner for night one and day two breakfast.

9 a.m.-noon Dec. 16

Teason’s Woods, Palos Township

Explore a lesser-traveled part of the Palos Hills area by hiking 4 miles among the Sag Valley Forest Preserve. This unique trail is largely forested and home to many kinds of wildlife like foxes and deer. Bring hiking shoes for uneven terrain, snacks, water and warm layers. REI will provide day packs and trekking poles for those interested. Register online: Tickets cost $69 for REI members and $99 for non-members.

8:30-9:45 a.m. Dec. 16

Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, 2430 N. Cannon Drive.

Step out of winter and into a 2,700-square-foot greenhouse with over 1,000 colorful butterflies during this 75-minute yoga class! The Judy Istock Butterfly Haven is home to more than 40 species of unique, winged creatures that will float among your down dogs and chaturangas. Bring a mat and water and come dressed to move. Registration is required. Sign up online: Tickets are $24-$30 and include museum admission. Participants must be 18+.

Credit: Chicago Academy of Sciences/Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum

2-5 p.m. Dec. 17

InterContinental Hotel (Renaissance Ballroom – 5th Floor), 505 N. Michigan Ave.

The third annual Holiday Cheer Challenge is an outdoor scavenger hunt that gives back to The Honeycomb Project, an organization uniting Chicagoans through volunteering opportunities. Participants spread holiday cheer and kindness as they tick off tasks from the scavenger list. Think: Thank a city worker, sing carols and perform a short version of the Nutcracker. Register online: Tickets range from $55 per child and $95 per adult, to sponsorships from $1,000 to $10,000. Don’t have a team? Sign up, and meet your new scavenger hunt crew the day of the event.

7-8 a.m. Dec. 20

BFF Bikes, 2056 N. Damen Ave.

This unique run club is totally chill, and perfect for people looking for a super-kind crew to run/jog/walk alongside. Some days, they run for 30 minutes straight. Other days, they run/walk/run — all based on who attends and what they want to do! This session starts at BFF Bikes with a group warm-up. Then, attendees head out for 15 minutes before turning around and coming back. Registration is not required. Runners can store personal items at the shop. Bring water and dress for the weather.

9 a.m.-12 p.m Dec. 31

Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St.

“Run into 2024” with Chicago Sport & Social Club at this 5k in Millennium Park. The race starts at the park, follows along the lake, through Maggie Daley Park, and ends with a finisher’s toast at Millennium Hall. Event charity partner Up2Us Sports supports youth sports-based training and organizations in under-resourced communities. Not a runner/walker? Consider volunteering for the event. Register online: Tickets are $50 through Dec. 15 and rise to $55 Dec. 16-27 before reaching $60 Dec. 28-31.

