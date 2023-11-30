EDGEWATER — An Edgewater advocacy group for people with HIV will offer $20 Target gift cards to people who use its services to get tested for HIV and Hepatitis C on Friday.

The Test Positive Aware Network, also known as TPAN, is handing out the cards 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at 5537 N. Broadway. Tests are free, and people can walk in during available hours without an appointment.

People must test for HIV and hepatitis C to receive the gift card. People can get results in 20 minutes, according to TPAN’s website.

Friday is World AIDS Day, an international call to action to raise awareness and eliminate the disease. This year’s theme is Let Communities Lead.

TPAN doesn’t always have the funds to incentivize people to get tested, but pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, Inc. — a sponsor of TPAN — donated the Target cards this year, said Julie Supple, senior director of behavioral health and social services.

Supple said she hopes the event will motivate people to use TPAN’s free services.

“Sometimes when you do have an incentive, that might be the thing that prompts people to find out their status,” she said.

Each year, the organization’s commemoration of World AIDS Day looks slightly different, Supple said. In the past, TPAN has held support groups and testing events based on the need in the community.

The day honors an “intimate part of our mission” at TPAN, Supple said.

“It’s a day to remember the history of how HIV started and the crisis that it was and how many people lost their lives,” she said. “It’s changed and it is more of a chronic disease or chronic illness, but I do think that there’s still so many barriers. There’s still people that don’t have access to care.”

TPAN offers free HIV and hepatitis C testing Monday-Friday each week.

