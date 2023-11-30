WICKER PARK — The Wicker Park farmers market kicks off its indoor season this weekend.

Organized by the Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce, the market will run 9 a.m.-2 p.m. the first and third Sundays of every month starting Dec. 3 at the Robey Hall, inside the Robey Hotel, 2018 W. Damen Ave.

The market will run through April. More information and dates can be found here.

New vendors this year include Green Gals, Midwest Mycelium, Oven Maiden and Banter Marketplace. Chi’Tiva, Dorothy’s Bakery, Frogtown Juice and other businesses are returning.

