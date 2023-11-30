PORTAGE PARK — An off-duty police officer was robbed as he was getting out of his car Monday night in Portage Park, officials said.

The 33-year-old man was getting out of his car around 10:20 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of North LeClaire Avenue when four men got out of a nearby black Nissan and confronted him with handguns and a rifle, police said.

The robbers demanded personal property from the man, who complied. The men then got back into the Nissan and drove away heading east on Belmont Avenue, police said.

The man was not hurt, and no one is in custody. Detectives are investigating, police said.

The robbery was one of at least three reported armed robberies the same evening, police said.

Robberies in the Jefferson Park (16th) District are up 78 percent compared to last month and have increased 43 percent since last year, according to district data.

Dozens of armed robberies swept parts of the city during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, including in Belmont Cragin. Chicago is recording a 24 percent spike in robberies this year compared to 2022 and a 38 percent increase compared to 2019.

