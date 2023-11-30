JEFFERSON PARK — The owners of a popular Filipino restaurant are looking for someone to take over the Jefferson Park business.

After 10 years, the owners of Kawayan in Veteran’s Square, 4859 N. Milwaukee Ave., are selling the business because staff want to retire, co-owner Ted Fournier said in a Nov. 13 Facebook post.

“It is with sadness and excitement that we announce that Kawayan is for sale. Our staff is seeking to retire,” he wrote.

Owners are looking for someone who wants to take over the business, reintroduce full dining room service and “take advantage of the delivery app boom” in a top-notch location close to public transportation, Fournier wrote in the post.

During the pandemic, the restaurant scaled down dining room service to safeguard its mostly older staff, Fournier wrote.

New owners can keep the restaurant’s name and its popular recipes, he wrote. Kawayan means “laugh” in Filipino.

“We plan to operate the restaurant and market the sale until we find the right buyer,” wrote Fournier. He did not respond to further requests for comment.

The 1,350-square foot restaurant is being sold as-is for an asking price of $50,000, according to a sale listing shared in the post. The restaurant’s equipment, kitchen tools, tables and chairs are included in the sale.

Owners are accepting offers via email to kawayansale@gmail.com until noon Monday, according to the Facebook post.

Known for its classic Filipino fare, Kawayan has been in business for about 10 years and has four out of five stars on Yelp. The restaurant has been featured in national and local listicles of “iconic” and “globally inspired” restaurants.

Popular dishes at Kawayan include crispy pata, or pork leg, garlic fried rice, pork belly sisig, lechon kawali and the dessert dish halo-halo, according to Yelp.

